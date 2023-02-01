Oien and Achterkirch

Senior forward Ezra Oien (23) reached 200 career points and junior forward Molly Achterkirch (8) reached 100 career points during Owatonna's win over Mayo. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls hockey team had plenty to smile about Tuesday night, as it not only recorded a 3-0 road victory over Rochester Mayo, but celebrated major milestones for senior forward Ezra Oien, junior forward Molly Achterkirch and sophomore goaltender Leah Spencer.


Leah Spencer

Sophomore goaltender Leah Spencer (1) recorded her first varsity shutout against Rochester Mayo. (file photo/southernminn.com)

