...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Senior forward Ezra Oien (23) reached 200 career points and junior forward Molly Achterkirch (8) reached 100 career points during Owatonna's win over Mayo. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna girls hockey team had plenty to smile about Tuesday night, as it not only recorded a 3-0 road victory over Rochester Mayo, but celebrated major milestones for senior forward Ezra Oien, junior forward Molly Achterkirch and sophomore goaltender Leah Spencer.
Going into Tuesday night, Oien sat at 107 goals and 92 assists for 199 career points and Achterkirch sat at 43 goals and 55 assists for 98 career points. Thanks to a two-goal night for Achterkirch with one assist for Oien, they both reached big milestones. Oien reached 200 career points and Achterkirch reached 100 career points on the dot.
Meanwhile on the opposite end of the ice, Spencer earned the start for the Huskies and while improving her overall record to 4-1 in net, she recorded her first every varsity shutout victory after saving all 10 shots faced and holding Mayo scoreless on two power play chances.
Scoring for Owatonna started just over seven and a half minutes into the second period when Achterkirch scored off assists from Oien and Ava Stanchina. She netted her second goal of the night nearly a minute and a half later from Stanchina and Kendra Bogen.
During a third period power play after the Spartans were called for a roughing minor, junior forward Samantha Bogen scored her 19th goal of the season with assists coming from Stanchina and Abby Vetsch.
Stanchina’s assists on all three goals led to a team-high three points, while Achterkirch’s two goals followed for two points. Samantha Bogen’s goal and assists from Kendra Bogen, Oien and Vetsch all produced one point.
With the win over Mayo, the Huskies tie Northfield with 32 conference points and will put the Big 9 Conference title on the line when they travel to Northfield on Saturday. Both teams come in with one conference loss with Owatonna falling to Mankato East early in the season and Northfield losing 5-4 in overtime to the Huskies during the first matchup.