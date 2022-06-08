Emotions were sky high, as the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers exited Walsh Field in Gaylord after dropping their elimination bracket game 13-2 to the No. 4 seeded Belle Plaine Tigers, signaling the end of their 2022 season.
“No matter what anyone says, our season was probably one of the better ones we’ve had in a really, really long time,” said NRHEG head coach Mark Lee. “So proud of the guys for that.”
It was a tough 11-run loss that served as a harsh reminder that, sometimes in sports, nothing will go your way, and that’s what the Panthers continued to fight through for five innings.
When the Tigers went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning, NRHEG cut the lead in the bottom of the inning by loading up the bases and having sophomore left fielder Sam Olson battle back in the count with two outs to hit an RBI-single.
But one of the biggest problems was a Belle Plaine offense that routinely made hard contact with the ball and ran up the number of hits inning after inning. The Tigers opened up the floodgates with six runs scored in the second inning, which included a two-RBI single on two strikes and a two-out, two-RBI single to among other runs that put Belle Plaine up by seven runs.
Adding in a four-run third inning and one run off an error for good measure in the top of the fifth inning, the Tigers ran away and didn’t look back. But even when things seemed bleak, NRHEG kept fighting.
The Panthers scored in the second inning after a pair of singles from senior catcher Ben Schoenrock and junior right fielder Ethan Thompson and a well-executed bunt from junior Daxter Lee. A pinch-running Alden Dobberstein scored off a fielder’s choice hit by Clay Stenzel.
“Sometimes you just get beat down when they come down and hit the ball on you all the time and they hit it hard,” Lee said. “[Belle Plaine] is a really good team and they played solidly. I felt like we had chances early with bases loaded, we just didn’t get that one hit we needed.”
However, Belle Plaine’s confidence rocketed up and couldn’t come down and every potential momentum-swinging defensive play misfired or the offense fell one big hit away from opening things up. Alex Dobbertstein, Sam Olson and Clay Stenzel all shared time on the mound, but the Tigers were seeing the ball well regardless.
Another issue NRHEG was fighting through was an injury Daxter Lee suffered during the Saturday win over Maple River while pitching. Lee switched from shortstop to second base because of difficulties throwing the ball, which also meant NRHEG couldn’t afford to put one of their best pitchers on the mound.
But while the ending wasn’t what the Panthers were hoping for, there was no taking away just how successful the 2022 season was and just how bright of a future NRHEG baseball has in store.
It was a bitter-sweet moment for NRHEG to send off its senior core of Tyrone Wilson, Alex Dobberstein, Ben Schoenrock and Clay Stenzel, who all played a big role in helping revamp the team and bring winning baseball back into New Richland, including the first home playoff games in nearly 10 years.
“I’m really proud of them, how they helped lead the team, how they helped revive this program,” Lee said. “Ever since they were freshmen, they’ve really been a staple of coming in and working hard and setting examples.”
Schoenrock served as the primary catcher behind the plate and Stenzel, Wilson and Dobberstein served as strong defenders at third/second, third/shortstop and first/pitching that also batted in spots No. 3, 4 and 5 in the order.
The four seniors will surely be missed moving forward, but Panthers have plenty of bright spots to look forward to, which starts with current junior center fielder and leadoff hitter Andrew Phillips and current sophomore ace and No. 2 hitter Daxter Lee.
But outside of Phillips and Lee, the Panthers keep their outfield core intact with junior right fielder Ethan Thompson, sophomore left fielder Sam Olson and sophomore Jackson Chrz all returning.
Chrz emerged as one of the big positives for the Panthers as the sophomore emerged as a reliable closer on the mound and proved to be able to play in the outfield or be able to take over at first base for the graduating Alex Dobberstein.
Freshman Alden Dobberstein also got plenty of playing experience at the varsity level and can easily slot back into the starting lineup. Mixed in with some upcoming eighth graders and freshmen, NRHEG’s coaching staff has plenty to look forward to.
“Just because we lose those four seniors doesn’t slow us down any,” Lee said. “It still looks really, really good,” Lee said. “There’s still a few holes, but when you got Andrew and Daxter coming back, Jackson, Ethan and Sam and got a couple freshmen that’ll make imprints next year. We probably have one or two eighth graders this year that’ll come in as freshmen next year that’ll make imprints for us too. Future is looking pretty good for us.”