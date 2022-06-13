When he was competing as a sophomore in the Class AA boys long jump finals in 2021, current Owatonna junior Justin Gleason knew that the state title was within his grasp, but it just slipped away from him in an eventual fourth-place finish, a bittersweet end.
So when he got up from his fourth jump during the Class AAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday and saw the official measure come out to a state championship winning 23 feet, 1.75 inches, the feeling was just sweet.
“I was so excited,” Gleason said right after winning the Class AAA title. “I knew I had a big jump before, but to see it actually on the board and as a real thing, it was a dream come to reality.”
Coming into the state meet, Gleason knew the long jump field was going to be competitive. Even though nearly all of the podium finishers a year ago graduated, and Owatonna transitioned into the brand new Class AAA, standing at the top of the podium wasn’t going to be easy.
Champlin Park senior Lorenzo Andrews made sure of that on his very first jump of the day. While Gleason started out strong with a jump of 22 feet, 9.50 inches, Andrews breezed into the finals by reaching 23 feet, 0.75 inches to open his heat.
Despite flirting with a 23 foot jump on two of his preliminary jumps and coasting into the finals, he was going to need to clear 23 feet by at least an inch if he wanted to bump Andrews down into second.
With his first jump in the final round, Gleason posted his newest personal record and beat Andrews by an inch with his 23 foot, 1.75 inch jump. Gleason was now in the drivers seat of the boys long jump.
Andrews skipped his third jump, the last of the preliminary, and fouled on his first jump of the finals, so he only had two shots at finding a way to one-up Gleason's record. He just cleared 22 feet on his fifth jump and reached 21 feet, 1.50 inches on his final jump.
“It still seems kind of like a dream almost,” Gleason said. “Last year I finished fourth and I kind of wanted to come back here, show out and I did. New PR, so proud and glad that my teammate was here with me.”
While there were 18 other long jumpers actively hunting for Gleason’s stop spot, one of those competitors helped push him with his training, provided some major support and vice versa.
Gleason wasn’t the only one representing the Huskies in the boys long jump as senior Tanner Stendel was there every step of the way, from claiming the top podium finishes at the Section 1AAA Championships to being there when Gleason broke 23 feet.
Stendel qualified for the Class AAA Championships with a 22 foot, two inch jump at sections and gave Owatonna a dynamic training duo leading up to the state meet.
On his very first jump of the day, Stendel reached 21 feet, 6.75 inches and stood near the top of the standings early on. His first jump ended up being his longest and over the course of the event, he began dropping down the rankings.
However, his jump was still good enough to earn himself an eighth place finish and a spot on the podium.
“It was really fun this week in practice because last year was kind of lonely and didn’t have anyone to train with,” Gleason said. “Training with [Stendel], I think it pushed me more. We got to train together, go back-and-forth and it got me to where I’m at today.”
Gleason’s state-title and Stendel’s eighth place had more impact than just a spot on the podium. The Owatonna boys team was put in contention for the state team title thanks to a couple of other top placements.
Senior thrower Eli Spurgeon was already coming into the boys discus throw finals on Saturday with a ninth place finish in the shot put. On three consecutive throws, Spurgeon reached 153 feet, 155 feet, three inches and his new personal record of 158 feet, eight inches, which earned him another podium finish at fifth place.
Junior Carter Johnson and senior Ryan Gregory made it into the finals for the 110-meter hurdles, where Gregory beat Johnson out by 0.05 seconds for fourth place at 14.67 seconds. Johnson finished fifth at 14.72 seconds.
Gregory also ran in the 300 hurdle finals after finishing second in the preliminary round. In the finals, he dropped one spot, but still finished with bronze after placing third with a time of 38.22 seconds, which was faster than his 38.86 second qualifying time.
Behind leadoff Jacob Ginskey, David Smith, Noah Kubicek and anchor Connor Ginskey, the boys 4x800 relay team recorded a ninth place finish at 8:07.25.
Owatonna ended up with 40 team points, which put it in a tie for fifth place with Robbinsdale Armstrong. Champlin Park in fourth (52 points), Moorhead in third (55 points), Rosemount in second (58 points) and team champions Andover (62.2 points) were the four teams out of 50 total placed teams to finish ahead of the Huskies.