When the Owatonna Huskies took to the ice inside the Riverside Arena in Austin Monday night, it was no secret that the two girls hockey programs were in completely different places coming into the 2022-23 season, and an 18-0 final score in favor of Owatonna proved it.
The Huskies came in as defending Big 9 champions with plans of defending their conference title behind a loaded roster filled with veterans, while the Packers had a young roster that couldn’t match the number of players Owatonna had at its disposal.
“They’re battling, as a program — numbers as far as upperclassmen and that sort of thing," said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud. "They still have some good skaters, [senior forward Sarah Wangen] is a heck of a player and was still able to create things tonight.”
But the quest to stay on top of the conference standings started with Austin, so the Huskies came out on fire, despite an injury scare.
Eight seconds into the game, junior forward Izzy Radel took a hard hit into the boards, which drew a five minute major on the Packers for boarding and gave the Huskies plenty of time on the power play.
“I was glad it got called that way just knowing it was a dangerous play and knowing (Radel) could’ve faced an injury,” Cloud said. “With the injuries and illnesses we’re already facing, we’re glad she was able to bounce back and play.”
Freshman defenseman Kendra Bogen opened the floodgates by tapping in the first power play goal of the five-minute major and senior forward Ezra Oien added in a pair of goals to put the Huskies up 3-0 coming out of the power play.
Kendra Bogen added her second a few minutes later with Samantha Bogen assisting on the goal. Senior forward Macy Stanton scored back-to-back goals with the first coming on a second power play and the second coming even-strength.
Oien and Kendra Bogen closed out the first period by completing their respective hat tricks after Oien scored off assists from Lauren Nelson and Abby Vetsch and Bogen scored off assists from Samantha Bogen and Veri Vetsch.
After one period of play, the Huskies led 8-0 while outshooting the Packers 29-1. Junior netminder Mikayla Wilker made the save on the lone shot she faced.
Owatonna came out and did more damage with fewer shots in the second period, which included sophomore forwards Lauren Nelson and Emma Herzog and freshman forward Genevieve Froman all scoring their first varsity goals.
“It’s good for them because maybe in other games, they don’t see a much ice time or maybe even ice time at all for the girls coming up from JV,” Cloud said. “But the situation we were in, having three girls out of the lineup as far as forwards with CJ Frear-Borner, Anna Mollenhauer and Ava Stanchina out with illness, we had fresh faces come in and play well.”
Nelson’s goal came between a pair of goals from Radel, which was promptly followed by season-first goals from Averi Vetsch, Froman and senior defenseman Madelyn Simon.
Samantha Bogen put one in before Herzog scored her first and second varsity goals. Junior forward Zoie Roush scored her first of the season 16 seconds after Herzog’s second goal to close out a 10-goal period on 21 total shots.
With running time on during the third period, the Huskies moved players around in the lineup while just doing what they could to help the clock bleed out. They only had one shot on goal, which came on a dump in that came close to the net.
While the Huskies knew it wasn’t going to be the most competitive game they’d play in, especially with Class A preseason No. 12 ranked Mankato East coming to town next, the most important thing for them was preparing and treating it like it was like any other game.
They also pulled out other several positives, like the top line of Oien, Radel and Achterkirch clicking very well through two game and getting to see some of the younger players, who might not see as much varsity ice time later in the season, get some valuable experience while mixing and matching with some of varsity usuals.
Owatonna saw 11 different Huskies score goals against Austin with 16 different players recording at least one point.
Kendra Bogen (three goals, four assists) and Abby Vetsch (seven assists) led the team in points with seven each. Samantha Bogen (one goal, four assists) recorded five points and was followed by Oien (three goals, one assist), Stanton (two goals, two assists) and Herzog (two goals, two assists) with four points each.
Averi Vetsch (one goal, two assists) and Morgan Macy (three assists) had three points each, Radel (two goals), Molly Achterkirch (two assists), Roush (one goal, one assist), Froman (one goal, one assist) and Nelson (one goal, one assist) had two points each and Simon (one goal), Paige Thompson (one assist) and Sarah Snitker (one assist) had one point each.
Wilker made saves on the four total shots faced for a 1.000 save percentage and picked up her second consecutive shutout victory to open the season.
The Huskies scored four power play goals on seven opportunities, held Austin scoreless on the Packers’ two power play opportunities and finished the game outshooting the packers 51-4.
Owatonna now sits at 2-0 on the season and have outscored teams 23-0 going into its Thursday night’s Stick It To Cancer Night home-opener when it hosts another challenger to the Big 9 throne in Mankato East.
The Cougars have only played in one game prior to Thursday night’s game, which resulted in an 11-0 victory over Minnesota River on Friday, Nov. 11 in Mankato with forwards Mckenzie Keller and Jessica Eykyn leading the way with three goals each.
The Huskies and the Cougars are set to clash at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.