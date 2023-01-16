Friday night at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School may have resulted in a hard-fought loss for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team, but the Panthers still found something to celebrate.
Junior guard and leading scorer Daxter Lee crossed off a major milestone as he surpassed the 1,000 career points mark during his 32-point outing against the Buccaneers, which saw him drain four 3-pointers while adding four rebounds and three assists.
On a NRHEG boys team that’s young and still replacing some offensive firepower lost from last season, Lee has been a major spark of offense and a bright light for the Panthers throughout the season. The NRHEG junior passed the 1,000 point mark with half the season to left to play and his senior season still yet to come.
Along with Lee’s 32 points, Will Tuttle continued to be another bright spot for the Panthers with his second-straight double-double after finishing second on the team in scoring with 10 points and leading the team in rebounding with 16 boards.
NRHEG also saw Alden Dobberstein and Sawyer Prigge contribute four points each and Jaylin Raab add one point of his own in the loss to WEM.
“In a battle of one-win teams, it was truly a back-and-forth battle until the last few minutes when WEM pulled away thanks to some late baskets and free throws,” said NRHEG head coach Dan Schmidt. “The highlight of the evening was when Daxter Lee scored his 29th and 30th points of the evening, to put him at 1,000 career points.”
The Panthers will return home on Tuesday to host United South Central before going back out on the road Friday to face Randolph.