The Owatonna girls lacrosse team returned to its home field at Owatonna High School on Thursday to close out its regular season by hosting Section 1A foe Lakeville North. The Huskies two-game winning streak was snapped in an 8-5 loss to North.
Part of Owatonna’s downfall was a pair of hot starts to both halves from the visiting Panthers. Lakeville North wasted little time establishing the early control of the game straight out of the gates.
The Panthers netted the first goal of the game just over a minute in, then jumped up to a three-goal lead within a minute of each other at 17:43 and 16:43 remaining in the half. The Huskies had to weather the storm early, but experienced a late surge closing in on halftime.
With around six minutes remaining, senior attacker Audrey Simon flipped the ball to junior midfielder Anni Moran behind North’s net before Moran circled around and beat North’s goalie to put the Huskies on the board.
Simon nearly replicated Moran’s play with just over two minutes left and scored to bring it back within one goal. She’d subsequently tie the game with just six seconds left by sneaking around and pocketing the ball in the top right corner of the goal for a 3-3 tie at halftime.
But just like how the first half started, the start of the second half favored Lakeville North, who scored four unanswered goals to go up 7-3 with just under 10 minutes remaining.
Junior midfielder Ella Hayes jump started another surge of offense for Owatonna with her goal coming just under seven minutes left. Minutes later, Simon connected with a wide-open Moran in front of the net to bring it back within two goals.
With 2:19 remaining, Moran was called for a dangerous shot, which sent Owatonna’s leading scorer off the field for essentially the remainder of the game. The Panthers capitalized on this and iced the game with their eighth goal.
Moran and Simon led the Huskies in scoring with two goals each while Hayes added one goal.
The regular season comes to a close for Owatonna, who finished with an 8-5 overall record. Now the Huskies set their sights on the start of Section 1A play, which begins on Tuesday.