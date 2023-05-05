Owatonna senior Teagun Ahrens (3) reaches first base during the Huskies' 10-9 win over Mankato East. Ahrens hit a big three-run home run to help the Huskies in their win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna baseball returned to their home at Dartts Park to welcome in the Mankato East Cougars. After trading blows, some big hits and big plays led the Huskies to a walkoff 10-9 win over the Cougars in the bottom of the seventh.
East jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but Owatonna promptly responded in the second inning with a two-out, full count single to right field from senior Collin Vick to score Nathan Theis and Micheal Reinardy and in the bottom of the third with a hard infield single from Reinardy to score Ayden Walter.
Owatonna and East traded runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single for the Cougars and Mitch Seykora doubling for the Huskies before getting knocked in on a RBI single from Teagun Ahrens.
The Cougars got another small lead by scoring two runs in the top of the sixth to go up 6-4. But on an 0-1 count with two runners on in the bottom of the inning, Ahrens blasted the ball over the right field fence for a three-run homer to give Owatonna its first lead of the night at 7-6.
Pressure got put right back on the Huskies after East scored three runs in the top of the seventh to go up 9-7.
Ethan Armstrong and Collin Vick both drew one-out walks to put the tying-runs on base for the Huskies in a must-score bottom of the seventh. Walter drew the third walk of the inning while he faced a full count and two outs.
That brought up senior center fielder Briley Highfield, who hit a hard, bouncing grounder towards the shortstop and third baseman. Highfield’s hustle to first forced East to throw the ball past first base and kicked open the door of opportunity for the Huskies.
Armstrong and Vick both scored to tie the game, but quick thinking and even quicker base running from Walter helped the senior shortstop round second and third before sliding and narrowly beating the throw home as the game-winning run for a 10-9 walkoff win for the Huskies.
The win helps Owatonna generate some positive momentum as the Huskies gear up for a tournament in St. Cloud. After Friday’s game against Minneapolis Southwest, they're slated to play Maple Grove and Elk River at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.