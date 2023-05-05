Owatonna baseball returned to their home at Dartts Park to welcome in the Mankato East Cougars. After trading blows, some big hits and big plays led the Huskies to a walkoff 10-9 win over the Cougars in the bottom of the seventh.

Teagun Ahrens

Owatonna senior Teagun Ahrens (3) reaches first base during the Huskies' 10-9 win over Mankato East. Ahrens hit a big three-run home run to help the Huskies in their win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Tanner Smith

Owatonna sophomore Tanner Smith (19) throws a pitch in his varsity debut during the Huskies' 10-9 win over Mankato East. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Carson Olson

Owatonna junior Carson Olson (10) throws a pitch during the Huskies' 10-9 win over Mankato East. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Ethan Armstrong

Owatonna junior Ethan Armstrong (5) prepares for an at-bat during the Huskies' 10-9 win over Mankato East. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments