TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MORRISON SHERBURNE
WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN LE SUEUR RICE
STEELE WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND,
EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH,
LE SUEUR, LITTLE FALLS, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
1 of 2
Owatonna senior attackman Lucas Jensen (3) scored the overtime-winner in the Huskies' 9-8 win over Hermantown. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
It happened in dramatic fashion, but nonetheless, the Owatonna boys lacrosse team added onto the win column Saturday when they went on the road and defeated Hermantown 9-8 in overtime, improving to 3-3 on the season thanks to some late game heroics.
The teams went into a 4-4 stalemate at halftime after Owatonna outscored Hermantown 3-2 in the first quarter and Hermantown outscored it 2-1 in the second quarter. The Huskies trailed in at the end of the third 7-6 with three goals coming from Hermantown.
According to head coach Scott Seykora, Owatonna tied the game up at 7-7 with just under six and a half minutes left, but Hermantown scored to go up 8-7 with 39 seconds left. That’s when senior midfielder Jack Sande won the faceoff and led to a Preston Meier goal with 16 seconds left to tie it and force overtime. Senior goalie Korbin Stricklin was credited with seven big saves throughout the fourth quarter to keep the Huskies in it.
Just over two and a half minutes into overtime, senior attackman Lucas Jensen called the game by netting the overtime game-winner off an assist from Meier to secure the road victory.
Offensively, Meier led with four goals and one assist for five total points, Jensen and Jack Strom both scored two goals with Jensen also tallying an assist. Tate Gfrerer scored one goal and Beckett Seykora recorded one assist.
Meier also led with 13 ground balls and was followed by Caleb Hullopeter with eight, Sande and Lane Karsten with five, Jensen with four, Strom with three, Beckett Seykora and Gfrerer with two and one from Sam Pfieffer, Luke Wottreng, Coda Richardson, Wyatt Kriesel and Michael Heitkamp.
Sande won 11 of his 21 faceoffs with a .524 faceoff percentage and Stricklin made 11 saves on 19 shots in the win.
The Huskies will return home on Wednesday when they host New Prague before going out on the road against Mankato on Thursday.