The boys golf season has come to an end for the Owatonna Huskies after freshman Jack Langlois qualified individually for the second round of the Section 1AAA boys golf tournament.
Langlois shot an 84 during the first round, which included a 39 on the back nine, and qualified him for the next round of action.
During the second round, Langlois shot a 93 after recording a 46 on the front nine, a 47 on the back nine and pars on holes No. 2, 3, 8, 13, 16 and 17 at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.
“Jack hit the ball well off the tee and made a lot of great decisions out there,” said Owatonna head coach Mark Langlois. “The putts didn’t fall on the front nine. The par threes were a challenge for Jack today which hurt his overall score. He had some great stretches of pars. It was another quality tournament experience for him to play with some more good players.”
This is coming off a first round where the Huskies shot a season-low in their last outing as a team.
Now Owatonna enters the off-season and will gear up for the 2023 season, where it’ll return most of its varsity experience with Langlois, Blake Burmeister, Matthew Larson, Quinn Thompson and Mason Pelinka all returning. The Huskies lose two seniors in Trenton Lower and Reilly Dibble.