For the Owatonna Huskies, it doesn’t matter if wins come pretty or ugly, all that matters is that they pick up the victory with the Section 1AAA tournament kicking off on Tuesday night. Thanks to junior midfielder Ashton Kraus, the Huskies picked up a 1-0 victory over the Northfield Raiders and advanced Owatonna into the Section 1AAA semifinal round.
The Huskies defeated the Raiders in a 3-0 shutout in Northfield as a part of Owatonna’s 12-3-1 overall record and 5-3 section record that helped them secure the No. 2 seed and a quarterfinals home matchup.
Despite an already established win over the Raiders, the combination of a figurative season restart with the beginning of the Section tournament and some harsh winds throughout the Owatonna Soccer Complex made sure that nothing was a sure thing.
“It wasn’t our cleanest effort, we weren’t as crisp, then you put the wind on top of that,” Waypa said. “Northfield’s a good team. No. 1-8 could win the section, there’s no drop off. So we knew it was going to be a tough matchup and we knew they’re talented.”
Owatonna fended off some Raider chances throughout the first half and went into a scoreless halftime trailing Northfield in shots.
The direction of the wind forced Owatonna senior goalkeeper Nils Gantert to take goal kicks directly into the wind and resulted in plenty of balls staying in the Huskies’ half of the field. Yet they managed to hold Northfield scoreless and looked to flip field positioning for the final 40 minutes.
While they had a couple of runs, Kraus ultimately took the only shot resulting in the ball finding the back of the net. Draped with a defender on his side, Kraus got a left-footed shot off and snuck past Northfield goalkeeper Zachary Breiland to snap the scoreless tie.
“[Kraus] is so talented and he doesn’t get enough credit, there’s nothing he can’t do,” Waypa said. “He was composed, he made the right move. The keeper did everything right, I think he got beat by a great shot.”
The Huskies came within mere inches of putting the dagger in and cementing their quarterfinals victory in the final minutes.
Senior forward Benjamin Bangs went on a run and blasted the ball towards the top-left corner of the goal, but it ricocheted off the post. Not long after, senior defender Blake Burmeister got a header off a corner kick, but Breiland reacted just in time to knock the ball up and over the net.
All that was left for Owatonna to do was survive the inevitable late surge from a Raider team in do-or-die mode. The Huskies defended a couple of chances with the final seconds ticking away and held on for the victory.
Since the higher seeds host, Owatonna has locked up a second home section game as the Huskies are slated to host the No. 3 seeded Rochester John Marshall Rockets on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The Rockets are coming off a 1-0 victory over No. 6 Lakeville North. On the opposite side of the bracket, No. 1 Rochester Mayo and No. 5 Lakeville South are squaring off in the semifinal round.