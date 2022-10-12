For the Owatonna Huskies, it doesn’t matter if wins come pretty or ugly, all that matters is that they pick up the victory with the Section 1AAA tournament kicking off on Tuesday night. Thanks to junior midfielder Ashton Kraus, the Huskies picked up a 1-0 victory over the Northfield Raiders and advanced Owatonna into the Section 1AAA semifinal round.

Senior forward Benjamin Bangs (20) hugs junior midfielder Ashton Kraus (9) after Kraus scored the game-winning goal against Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Senior defender Blake Burmeister (10) throws the ball in during Owatonna's 1-0 victory over Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

