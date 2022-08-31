The loaded early season schedule continued Tuesday night for Owatonna boys soccer, as the Huskies hosted Section 1AAA foe and a Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association (MSHSSCA) preseason top 10 selection Lakeville South.
Thanks to a pair of second half goals from junior midfielder Ashton Kraus and senior striker Benjamin Bangs, the Huskies prevailed with a 2-1 victory.
While Lakeville South was riding a loss in its season opener, the Cougars still remain one of the teams to beat in a tough Section 1AAA. Now Owatonna owns two wins over two of the section contenders, with one loss that’s seemingly becoming an outlier against Farmington.
“Farmington, we didn’t play well, Lakeville North, we played well, so I said, ‘which game was the anomaly,’” Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa said. “Who are we really? I think they really helped define that in the second half of this game.”
Despite the Huskies carrying in momentum after defeating Lakeville North by three goals just a few days ago, South came out and struck first.
Closing in on midway through the first half, the Cougars found themselves on the attack and managed to cross the ball in, just narrowly avoiding senior goalkeeper Nils Gantert and finding the open man for the goal.
Gantert and the Huskies defensive core refused to concede another goal from that moment on and helped spark what was going to become a comeback. But the Huskies just needed to find the equalizer.
About nine minutes into the second half, Owatonna found it.
Senior defender Braden Leonard lined up to take a free kick closer to midfield and played the ball into the box. South’s goalkeeper came up and punched the ball out, which rolled perfectly to Kraus patrolling just outside the box.
Kraus saw his opportunity to strike and took a rebound shot. Rather than catching or punching the ball back out. South’s keeper attempted to deflect the ball, but it went straight up and straight back, taking one bounce and crossing the line to tie things up.
“We encourage our guys,” Waypa said. “If you can see the shot, take it. [Kraus] struck it nice and it had more power than the goalie expected. He just didn’t anticipate that much pace and it overpowered the keeper. Once that happened and see the guys, you could just see we were going to win this game.”
Momentum swung into the Huskies' favor as they hunted for a go-ahead goal. Owatonna just missed out on some prime opportunities to take the lead, but with around 13 minutes remaining, Bangs put them ahead.
Junior defender Nolan Kubat played a long throw in perfectly for Bangs, who turned to see a Lakeville North defender miss a potential clearing kick. Bangs tracked the ball down and drilled it past the keeper for his third goal in three games.
Benny’s goal helped give the Huskies another burst of energy as they closed out the final 13 minutes of play without giving the visiting Cougars much to work with offensively.
The Huskies are now three games into the season and things are certainly trending in a positive direction following two big wins over both Lakeville squads. But like every other team navigating the early stages of the season, there’s still room for improvement.
The second half surge of offensive pressure, highlighted by Kraus’ second career goal and Benny’s third of the season, was enough to best South. But once the Huskies match up with a team like Rochester Mayo, it’ll take two full halves while playing at their best to make sure they come away with a win.
“The last 20 minutes (of the first half) and the whole second half, I loved the intensity, the attitude, the hunger,” Waypa said. “But it’s got to be 80 minutes. Today it was 60 and it was good enough. But 60 minutes against some teams might not be enough.”