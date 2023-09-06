Sometimes you just have to be at the right place at the right time and Owatonna sophomore forward Attley Klemmensen proved why after scoring her first three varsity goals for a hat trick in Owatonna’s 7-0 shutout of the Red Wing Wingers.

(Owatonna GS) Attley Klemmensen

Sophomore forward Attley Klemmensen (10) celebrates with teammates Kelli Waypa (12), Averi Vetsch (20) and Kennedy Schammel (2) after scoring her first of three goals in Owatonna’s 7-0 shutout victory over Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(Owatonna GS) Kelli Waypa

Junior midfielder Kelli Waypa (12) attempts to move the ball past a defender during Owatonna’s 7-0 shutout win over Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Owatonna GS) Kennedy Schammel

Junior forward Kennedy Schammel (2) tracks down the ball during Owatonna’s 7-0 shutout win over Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Owatonna GS) Averi Vetsch

Junior forward Averi Vetsch (20) fights off a defender during Owatonna’s 7-0 shutout win over Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
  

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments