The Owatonna High School Activities Department announced longtime coach and teacher Jason Kaytor as the next head coach for the Owatonna girls golf program in a press release Monday.
Kaytor is more than familiar with the girls golf program, as he served as an assistant coach for 17 years. His coaching resume also extends out as a head volleyball coach for nine years and an assistant volleyball coach for eight years with the Huskies. He currently serves as an assistant coach on the varsity volleyball team and teaches science at Owatonna Middle School.
The girls golf is set to return several golfers from the 2022 team with Marlee Dutton, Sydney Hall and Moriah Noeldner being the three senior graduates departing the team. Then-eighth grader, now freshman Carmen Jirele qualified individually and finished in a tie for 58th place at the Class AAA State Championships in Coon Rapids back in June.
“Coach Kaytor is bringing a wealth of golf knowledge and coaching experience to our girls golf program," said Owatonna Activities Director Marc Achterkirch. "He has built great relationships with our student-athletes for many years in the Owatonna golf and volleyball programs and will continue to bring his consistency and excitement as the new head coach of our girls golf program."
The 2023 girls golf season is still a little over five months out from the Minnesota State High School League’s start date of March 20. In the meantime, Kaytor will continue helping coach the varsity volleyball team, as the Huskies look to close out the regular season and prepare for the Section 1AAAA tournament.