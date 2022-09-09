Garrett Karsten (Owatonna BS)

Owatonna junior midfielder Garrett Karsten (8) dribbles the ball during the Huskies' 2-1 win over Austin on Thursday. Karsten scored Owatonna's first goal of the game. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna Huskies returned home to the Owatonna Soccer Complex following a 2-1 road win over Rochester Century. The Huskies increased their win streak up to five games after hosting and defeating the Austin Packers 2-1 behind goals in both halves.

Ty Svenby (Owatonna BS)

Owatonna senior midfielder Ty Svenby (6) celebrates with Leroy Delarosa (2) and Benny Bangs (20) after his goal against Austin on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

