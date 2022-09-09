Owatonna junior midfielder Garrett Karsten (8) dribbles the ball during the Huskies' 2-1 win over Austin on Thursday. Karsten scored Owatonna's first goal of the game. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna Huskies returned home to the Owatonna Soccer Complex following a 2-1 road win over Rochester Century. The Huskies increased their win streak up to five games after hosting and defeating the Austin Packers 2-1 behind goals in both halves.
Austin made a big mistake with just over 16 minutes remaining in the first half, when midfielder Garrett Karsten received a pass at midfield. The Owatonna junior navigated the field, took any and all open space the Packers gave him and split countless defenders all the way into the box.
With a defender on his back, Karsten delivered a right-foot strike over a sliding defender toward the right side of the goal. Austin’s goalkeeper could only get a few fingers on the ball, but couldn’t stop it from crossing the goal line and striking the right side of the net.
The Huskies held the 1-0 lead Karsten gave them going into halftime, but it wouldn’t take long for them to add onto the lead.
Just over five minutes into the second half, senior midfielder Ty Svenby played a ball through for junior midfielder Leroy Delarosa, who worked the ball toward Austin’s net. Delarosa got a pass through an Austin defender’s legs over to senior striker Benjamin Bangs.
Bangs shot was deflected off a Packer and landed perfectly at the foot of Svenby. The Austin goalkeeper was out of position after trying to put pressure on Delarosa, then diving for an attempted save on Bangs’ blocked shot.
Svenby took advantage of a wide open net and buried a shot to put the Huskies up 2-0.
Senior goalkeeper Nils Gantert was just seconds away from a shutout victory, but an Austin free kick just outside the box with six seconds left deflected of the Huskies’ wall and managed to sneak into the goal.
Owatonna have outscored opponents 21-4 over its five game winning streak that started against Lakeville North. The Huskies will look to continue the streak at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host St. Paul Central at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.