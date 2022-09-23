Maybe it wasn’t as picture perfect as Owatonna was hoping, but nonetheless, the Huskies entered into the win column for the eighth time Thursday night when they hosted and defeated the Faribault Falcons 5-2 behind a strong night from junior midfielder Garrett Karsten.
Presented with a free kick just outside the box with just over 27 minutes left in the first half, senior midfielder Ty Svenby caught the Falcons off guard with a quick pass into open space inside the box, where Karsten met with the ball and shot it past Faribault goalkeeper Christian Trujillo.
It took 30 more seconds for the Huskies to extend their lead, thanks to senior forward Benjamin Bangs making a run down the side through contact before crossing the ball in. A Faribault defender attempted to head the cross out, but it dropped down for junior midfielder Leroy Delarosa, who rifled it into the goal.
“We were encouraged to see guys shoot, like Leroy’s goal, it was a beautiful goal,” said Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa. “He’s got the ability to shoot, he doesn’t tend to pull the trigger. Here, he pulled the trigger and got a beautiful goal.”
Owatonna capitalized on another pair of quick back-to-back goals late in the first half and it started with a throw-in from senior Landen Fox to Bangs inside the box. The Falcons knocked Bangs down and set him up with a penalty kick that led to his ninth goal of the season.
Not even a full minute later, sophomore midfielder Lukas Vargas played the ball up to Karsten, who battled with a Faribault defender, but got the shot off and snuck it past Trujillo to give Owatonna a 4-0 lead going into halftime.
Karsten capped off his hat trick just seconds into the second half. Despite the Falcons starting with possession, Delarosa forced a turnover and chipped the ball up to Karsten, who beat his defender to the ball and put it past Trujillo for his third goal of the night and seventh of the season.
The Falcons battled through to the end and it resulted in two goals getting scored to cut the lead down to 5-2, but a win is exactly what the Huskies were hoping for after the road loss to Rochester Mayo on Tuesday night.
“We’re not happy we conceded those two goals,” Waypa said. “Our goal was to match the intensity of the first, whether or not we match the output of four goals. We put ourselves in a position to do that, but we made some mistakes.”
Senior goalkeeper Nils Gantert finished the game with seven saves while Owatonna only surrendered one corner kick through the 80 minutes of play.
The Huskies don’t have to worry about playing this weekend and will return rested on Tuesday when they travel to face Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.