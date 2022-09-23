Maybe it wasn’t as picture perfect as Owatonna was hoping, but nonetheless, the Huskies entered into the win column for the eighth time Thursday night when they hosted and defeated the Faribault Falcons 5-2 behind a strong night from junior midfielder Garrett Karsten.

Garrett Karsten CP

Owatonna junior midfielder Garrett Karsten (8) tracks the ball down during the Huskies' 5-2 win over Faribault. Karsten led the Huskies with three goals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Lukas Vargas (Owatonna BS)

Owatonna sophomore midfielder Lukas Vargas (4) dribbled the ball downfield during the Huskies' 5-2 win over Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

