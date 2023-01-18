Erickson and Johnson

JWP’s Landon Johnson (5) attempts to drive to the hoop past Medford’s Austin Erickson (3) during the Bulldogs and the Tigers matchup in Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Medford Tigers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed in Gopher Conference boys and girls basketball Tuesday night. The Medford boys hosted JWP in a 71-63 win for the Bulldogs, while the JWP girls hosted and defeated the Tigers 47-36 in Janesville.


Bluhm and James

Medford’s John Bluhm attempts to defend a drive by JWP’s Memphis James. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

