...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn
Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
JWP’s Landon Johnson (5) attempts to drive to the hoop past Medford’s Austin Erickson (3) during the Bulldogs and the Tigers matchup in Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Medford Tigers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed in Gopher Conference boys and girls basketball Tuesday night. The Medford boys hosted JWP in a 71-63 win for the Bulldogs, while the JWP girls hosted and defeated the Tigers 47-36 in Janesville.
Boys Basketball: JWP 71, Medford 63
Things were looking up for the Tigers on their home court, as Medford pull ahead after JWP took the initial lead to start things. The Bulldogs trailed towards the end of the first half, but managed to get things back to one possession before Medford guard Landon Driscoll knocked down some big 3-pointers to put the Tigers ahead at halftime.
JWP started to bounce back in the second half and managed to take the lead back at 46-44 on an open corner 3-pointer from Caleb Quast. The Tigers jumped back ahead 53-47 before another Bulldog run led to a 54-53 lead.
Medford and JWP traded some baskets, but the Bulldogs were able to slowly pull away at the end for the road victory.
Austin Erickson led Medford in scoring with his team-high 23 points to go along with five assists and four steals. Driscoll and Connor Jones connected on seven combined 3-pointers as Driscoll finished with 15 points with four 3-pointers and Jones finished with 11 points and three 3-pointers. Josh Bluhm finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double and Jeremiah Schlund added two points.
The Bulldogs were led by Memphis James, who recorded a game-high 28 points, while being supported by a 17-point night from Landon Johnson and an 11-point night from Daulton Bauer.
Girls Basketball: JWP 47, Medford 36
Over in Janesville, the Bulldogs successfully bounced back following two straight losses and avenged a 57-49 road loss to the Tigers during the second game of the season.
Katie Olson helped lead JWP to victory behind her game-high 15 points, while Faith Olson, Claire Walz and Alexis Dahlberg added six points each, Nevaeh Weimert, Presley James and Lilly Strauss added four points each and Alison Olson added two points.
Medford was led in scoring by Andrea Bock and Peyton Snow as the senior and junior guards finished with 11 points each. Olivia Ward added six points, Grace Keller added five points and Clara Thurnau added three points.