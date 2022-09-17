The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed for some Gopher Conference action on Friday night in Janesville. The Bulldogs prevailed in the end with a 25-14 victory over the Panthers.

