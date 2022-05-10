As New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva senior first baseman and pitcher Alex Dobberstein led off from third base, the Panthers just needed one more thing to go in their favor after coming within inches of defeating the Maple River Eagles in the top of the seventh inning.
But there was no time to dwell on an error struck down on NRHEG by the hand of Mother Nature. What mattered the most was that Dobberstein was on third base and was one dead sprint away from winning the game.
So when Maple River’s Hayden Niebuhr threw a wild pitch that got past the catcher, Dobberstein’s mind yelled one thing.
“Just hustle,” Dobberstein said. “Just get there and finish out the game.”
The race was on between Dobberstein, Maple River’s catcher trying to find the ball, and Niebuhr barreling to cover home plate. But when Dobberstein laid out in a head-first slide, Niebuhr couldn’t hold onto the ball and NRHEG’s senior walked the game off in a 9-8 victory.
The celebration from NRHEG’s bench erupted with a Panthers team that battled a roller coaster of emotions throughout the top of the seventh all the way to Dobberstein’s winning slide in the bottom.
Despite NRHEG winning the game with little room for error, it had taken control for nearly all of it.
It responded to Maple River’s two-run first inning with two runs of its own. Then it raised the Eagles two more runs in the second and the fifth innings to take a 6-2 lead.
Down, but not out, Maple River rallied for two more runs in the top of the sixth to stay within striking distance. It threatened more runs with loaded bases, but sophomore pitcher Jackson Chrz got NRHEG out of a jam with a two-run lead.
“The boys did the right thing today of always staying in the game and never feeling like they were out of the game, no matter what happened,” said NRHEG head coach Mark Lee. “For the most part, we played ahead the whole time, and that’s where their confidence stayed with them.”
That’s where the drama of the seventh inning comes into play.
NRHEG head coach Mark Lee made a pitching change by swapping Chrz to first base and putting Dobberstein in to potentially close the game with runners on base.
A passed ball let Maple River cut it down to one run, but Dobberstein responded with a three-pitch strikeout for the second out of the inning and just needing one more to send the Eagles home with a loss.
Dobberstein got ahead in the count before the Eagles’ batter popped the ball out to left field where Sam Olson stationed. Not only was the NRHEG sophomore trying to track the ball with strong winds, but he was doing so with the setting sun right in his eyes.
Mother Nature got the upper hand and the ball popped out of Olson’s glove, which allowed two Maple River runners to blaze around the bases to tie the game and subsequently take the lead.
“I’ve told these guys since the beginning of the season that if something like this happens, don’t worry about a thing,” Lee said. “That play is done and we start over. That’s what we did. We started over and rallied as a team around him.”
It was a deflating feeling for sure, but a resilient NRHEG team knew it had an opportunity to respond in the bottom of the seventh. That they did.
Senior second baseman Clay Stenzel popped one out to the center fielder, but just like what aided the Eagles before, now was helping the Panthers. The ball dropped and got Stenzel on base before sneaking his way over to second.
Senior shortstop Tyrone Wilson came up to the plate and knocked Stenzel in with an RBI single to tie the game. Wilson immediately stole second thanks to Maple River’s shortstop fumbling the ball.
“We were just kind of like, ‘we’re down by one, we got players, let’s just string it together and let’s just finish it up,’” Dobberstein said.
Dobberstein followed that up with a single to put Wilson on third. He snuck over to second right before Olson drew an intentional walk to load the bases and provide the Eagles a force out at home.
Chrz nearly won the game with a grounder at Niebuhr, who fumbled the ball, but got it home just in time to beat Wilson to the plate and add another out.
The stage was set for senior catcher Ben Schoenrock as he stepped to the plate. Dobberstein on third, Olson on second and Chrz on first. Then came the pitch that got behind the catcher and the rest became history.
“It was pretty awesome,” Dobberstein said. “I’ve never done that before and it was just an awesome feeling to call game.”