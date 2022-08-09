The Junior City Open golf tournament provided several youth golfers of all ages with some great tournament experience, with the Owatonna Golf Booster Club hosting at the Owatonna Country Club, Brooktree Golf Course and Havana Hills Golf Course over two days for boys and girls ages 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-18.
“We’ve been really fortunate over the years that we’ve run this extended junior tournament,” Owatonna boys golf head coach Mark Langlois, who is helping direct the junior tournament. “Weather was great, families were great, grandparents were great. A lot of life lessons were learned out there. Tough ones when you lose by a few shots. A lot of celebrations of kids improving. We saw tons of improvement from day one to day two.”
The boys and girls in the 4-6 age range played three holes each day for six total holes, and boys and girls in the 7-12 age range played nine holes each day for the full 18 holes at Havana Hill Golf Course across the two days.
The 13-18 age range for boys and girls played 18 holes each day for 36 total holes, with Brooktree hosting the first day and Owatonna Country Club hosting the second day.
The two-day open provided some great experience to all of the young golfers in the area with the comfort of having family and friends coming out to the respective courses to cheer them on.
For some of the older golfers in the 13-18 range, especially those who wrapped up their high school season this past spring, a chance to play in a competitive tournament on two different courses while looking to return to or get into the high school level.
“We had some young players that were competing, some upperclassmen that were competing,” Langlois said. “Really encouraged to see a lot of those kids coming out and playing the City Open and getting some competitive rounds in at Brooktree and the OCC.”
The younger golfers from 4-6 and 7-12 got the experience of getting to see what a golf tournament looks like and get more experience playing in a more relaxed and competitive environment while Owatonna is able to help grow the game by reaching to the younger ages. Some of those younger kids may even find a future in playing golf and eventually play up into high school level.
At the end of the day, several of the young golfers even got to take home some hardware from the tournament with medals being presented, which included the champion from each age range and the second place finisher.