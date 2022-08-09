The Junior City Open golf tournament provided several youth golfers of all ages with some great tournament experience, with the Owatonna Golf Booster Club hosting at the Owatonna Country Club, Brooktree Golf Course and Havana Hills Golf Course over two days for boys and girls ages 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-18.

Kaden Buchardt and Evelyn Vincelli (4-6)

Kaden Buchardt (left) was the boys 4-6 champion and Evelyn Vincelli (right) was the girls 4-6 champion at the Junior City Open. (photo courtesy Mark Langlois)

Mackenzie Eyberg and Lyla Olson (G 7-9).jpg

Mackenzie Eyberg (left) was the girls 7-9 champion and Lyla Olson (right) was the second place finisher at the Junior City Open. (photo courtesy Mark Langlois)
Will Brittain and Marshall Hoffman (B 7-9).jpg

Will Brittain (left) was the boys 7-9 champion and Marshall Hoffman (right) was the second place finisher at the Junior City Open. (photo courtesy Mark Langlois)
Molly Bailey and Danica Hager (G 10-12).jpg

Danica Hager (right) was the girls 10-12 champion and Molly Bailey (left) was the second place finisher at the Junior City Open. (photo courtesy Mark Langlois)
Eli Vincelli and Weston Grimmius (B 10-12)

Weston Grimmius (right) was the boys 10-12 champion and Eli Vincelli (left) was the second place finisher at the Junior City Open. (photo courtesy Mark Langlois)
Carmen Jirele and Ailani Thrivong (G 13-18)

Ailani Thrivong (right) was the girls 13-18 champion and Carmen Jirele (left) was the second place finisher at the Junior City Open. (photo courtesy Mark Langlois)
Mason Pelinka and Alec Harris (B 13-18).jpg

Mason Pelinka (left) was the boys 13-18 champion and Alec Harris (right) was the second place finisher at the Junior City Open. (photo courtesy Mark Langlois)

