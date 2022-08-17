Owatonna's Carmen Jirele (left) and Austin's Ailani Thiravong (middle) are going to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championships in Colorado after competing in Owatonna's Junior City Open. (Photo courtesy of Watsana Thiravong)
Carmen Jirele (left) and Ailani Thrivong (right) competed in Owatonna's Junior City Open in early August. Thriavong took first in the girls 13-18 division and Jirele took second. (Photo courtesy Mark Langlois)
It was nearly two weeks ago when current Owatonna freshman Carmen Jirele and Austin eighth grader Ailani Thiravong were battling it out for the top two spots in the girls 13-18 age group during the Junior City Open hosted at the Brooktree Golf Course and the Owatonna Country Club in Owatonna.
The Junior City Open duo are now headed down to Colorado to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championships hosted by Colorado PGA and will test their skills on the course against other junior golfers from around the country.
According to Colorado PGA, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championships were founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, the United States Golf Association and the PGA of America with the focus of growing the game by allowing junior golfers from around the country to compete against one another.
The golfers will compete in a qualifying round and will advance through a series of local, sub-regional and regional rounds for all gender and age categories. The National Finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championships will be played at Augusta National prior to the Masters Tournament.
During the Junior City Open, Thiravong took first place in the girls 13-18 age range and Jirele finished in second place. As only an eighth grader on the Owatonna girls golf team, Jirele was a state qualifier and finished tied for 58th place in the Class AAA Girls Golf Championships.