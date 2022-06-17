Owatonna girls golf head coach Kari Opatz (left) and eighth grader Carmen Jirele (right) talk after a swing on the fairway during the Class AAA Girls Golf State Championships at the Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
After shooting her season low and nabbing a qualifying spot in the Class AAA girls golf state championship meet, Owatonna eighth grader Carmen Jirele made the trip up to the Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
Jirele finished in a three-way tie for 58th place with Albert Lea junior Whitney Mullenbach and Eastview sophomore Megan Young at a 177 overall score through two days of play.
On the first day, Jirele tee’d off on Hole No. 1 of Bunker Hills’ West Course. She was paired up with Hastings’ Ashlyn Endres, White Bear Lake Area’s Kristina Pratt and Mahtomedi’s Reagan Juhl.
She par’d on holes No. 2 (Par 4), 3 (3), 9 (4), 11 (5), 12 (3), 14 (5) and 18 (4) and hovered around par on nearly every other hole. The only outlier to Jirele’s game was nine strokes on the Par 4, 400-yard hole No. 15.
Jirele ended the first day with an 89, which marked the second best score in her pairing. Endres just beat her out with an 86 and Pratt and Juhl finished behind her at 90 and 96 respectively. Endres ended up finishing tied for 40th, Pratt tied for 52nd and Juhl finished 68th overall.
On the second day of competition, Jirele and Pratt remained paired together, but saw St. Paul Highland Park sophomore Gabby Ishaq and Wayzata eighth grader Selena Qiao take Endres and Juhl’s spots.
Teeing off on Hole No. 10 on the West Course, Jirele par’d on holes No. 1 (4), 2 (4), 7 (3), 12 (3), 13 (4) and 16 (4) with the only real setback in the score being three strokes over on a 430 yard, Par 5 hole No. 14.
Jirele improved her score by one stroke and finished the second day with an 88 to bring her to a 177 total. Ishaq, Pratt and Qiao had her beat out in the pairing with all three finishing with an 84. Ishaq ended up finishing tied for 50th and Qiao finished with the highest placement out of Jirele’s group with a tie for 43rd place.
As only an eighth grader, Jirele provides a bright future for head coach Kari Opatz and the Owatonna girls golf team.