There was little to no question about the kind opponent that the Owatonna Huskies were expecting to see in Friday’s eventual 38-7 loss. It was the same team that beat the Huskies 42-0 before coasting through the rest of the season en route to a Class 5A state championship.
The Huskies knew exactly what to expect out of the visiting Mankato West Scarlets and were looking to put up a strong fight after coming off a 24-0 shutout of Rochester Century. But fate had other plans for Owatonna.
Much like Owatonna over the years, West has been no stranger to building up new talent to take over as players come and go throughout the roster. But one of the big difference makers was down in the trenches.
“[Mankato West] was strong, they were fast, their linebacker play was outstanding, they pursued the ball, they’re a very good football team and well-coached,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “We knew what we were getting ourselves into and was kind of hoping we’d play a little bit better, but I think we played hard.”
The Huskies fought tooth and nail for four quarters, but the battle in the trenches swayed in the favor of the Scarlets, who’s distinct size advantage opened up running lanes and gave enough time for the right throw to be made.
A 7-0 lead for the Scarlets turned into a 31-0 lead going into halftime. The Huskies were down, but they were certainly never out.
If there's one thing Owatonna was able to take away as a positive from the game, it’s just how talented the receiving core is on the team.
Owatonna has several options lined up out wide in just the senior class along with the likes of Justin Gleason, Carter Johnson, Collin Vick and Ayden Walter. That’s not even including some of the younger receivers in the junior and sophomore class that’s up-and-coming.
Unlike the Rochester Century game, a much dryer ball allowed junior quarterback Noah Truelson to get a better glimpse at the offense in his second varsity career start. He was also able to hook up with some of those receivers for some big plays.
“We got some receivers that can make some plays,” Williams said. “Not necessarily with break-away speed, but (Carter) Johnson is a big target and I like what he does there. (Caleb) Hullopeter continues to impress out there. I thought we exposed Noah Truelson to more of the offense tonight and I thought he executed pretty well.”
The Huskies just weren't able to turn those big plays into any momentum-swinging scores.
Eventually, the speed, size and skill of the Scarlets allowed them to get a good read on Truelson and used it to force a couple of turnovers during the second half. Despite some turnovers, Owatonna’s defense limited West to only one touchdown throughout the second half.
With under eight minutes remaining in the game, the senior Noah Wellnitz took over as the quarterback with some newer faces in the backfield and out wide to give West a new look.
Wellnitz came up with a big connection through the air to junior receiver Ethan Armstrong and some runs from fellow junior Rielly Kleeberger set the Huskies up for their first and only score of the game.
It checked off a pair of firsts as Wellnitz hit Armstrong in the back of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown, which marked Armstrong’s first varsity career touchdown and Wellnitz’ first varsity career passing touchdown.
“Armstrong is a real hard worker,” Williams said. “He’s a kid who does everything we ask of him in practice and it’s cool to see him come up with a couple of big catches, one of them for a touchdown. He deserves it for the work he does on the practice field.”
While the final score isn’t exactly what the Huskies were hoping for, they were able to close out the game with some positive momentum while they start looking at their upcoming matchup against an Austin Packers team that they dominated 51-7 last season.
With some of the toughest teams out of the way, Owatonna enters into a slightly easier stretch of the schedule with the likes of Rochester Mayo and Mankato West being replaced with Austin and Rochester John Marshall.
The Huskies will want the taste of the loss to Mankato West out of their mouths and a road game against Austin may be just what they need to steer the ship back on course.