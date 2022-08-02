With Owatonna fall sports under a month away from beginning, Owatonna Activities are putting out a few reminders heading into the fall sports season.
Owatonna, along with all Big 9 Conference schools, will continue using Hometown Ticketing for online ticket purchasing. Owatonna will not be accepting any cash payments for any event during the 2022-23 season.
Tickets can be purchased through Hometown Ticketing at the ticket box office available on owatonnaactivities.com, where all game tickets and activities passes will be available. Tickets and activity passes can be scanned electronically or printed out and scanned at the gates. The tickets are non-refundable outside of canceled games providing a refund minus the processing fees.
Athletes looking to participate in any fall sports must register prior to Aug. 15 and complete a physical if necessary.
The fall parent-athlete meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 and is a required meeting for the following breakout team meetings at 6:30 p.m.
Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports.
