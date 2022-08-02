OHS football gate 2022-23

Owatonna High School will continue using Hometown Ticketing for online ticket purchasing for events in 2022-23 and will not be accepting cash transactions. (file photo/southernminn.com)

With Owatonna fall sports under a month away from beginning, Owatonna Activities are putting out a few reminders heading into the fall sports season.

Owatonna ticket info

Owatonna activity pass information

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments