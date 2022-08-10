Zach Wiese U of M

Former Owatonna goaltender Zach Wiese committed to play hockey with University of Minnesota following a standout career with the Huskies and with the Rochester Grizzlies junior hockey team. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Zach Wiese’s hockey career as a goaltender saw him dominate on the ice with the Owatonna Huskies, then on a national championship winning Rochester Grizzlies team. Now, the former Owatonna standout is set to do what many dream of, yet little are able to achieve: play for the University of Minnesota.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports.

