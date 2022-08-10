Zach Wiese’s hockey career as a goaltender saw him dominate on the ice with the Owatonna Huskies, then on a national championship winning Rochester Grizzlies team. Now, the former Owatonna standout is set to do what many dream of, yet little are able to achieve: play for the University of Minnesota.
Wiese's goaltending journey stayed relatively local, with his high school career in Owatonna and his juniors career in Rochester. After a minor setback in Texas during his juniors career, Wiese became one of the best goaltenders in the country at his level and captured the attention of the Gophers.
“Most kids from Minnesota probably dream of putting on the maroon and gold sweater, and it was always one of my dreams, too, but I never thought that it would ever come true,” Wiese said. “But hard work paid off.”
The U of M hockey program initially reached out to Wiese and his junior hockey advisor and fellow Owatonna native Lincoln Nguyen during the spring, and it led to Wiese going out on a visit on June 1. The campus wasn’t all that unfamiliar for Wiese, who made several trips up to see the Gophers play during his youth years.
There he met with the University of Minnesota coaching staff and got a better look at the campus that he’d soon be calling home. The Gophers coaching staff knew they wanted Wiese to join the roster, and all that was left was making sure he’d get accepted into the university.
Once the academic side of things was settled, Wiese was able to make his official commitment on June 21 to play hockey for one of the top NCAA Division I programs across the country after a great high school and juniors career.
When he was repping the Owatonna blue and silver, Wiese was a three-sport athlete as an All-Conference guard/center in the fall with football, an All-Conference honorable mention first baseman and designated hitter with baseball, and, most importantly, a standout netminder for the boys hockey team.
“I loved playing for Owatonna when I was younger,” Wiese said. “I could’ve left my junior or senior year to go play on a 18U or junior team, but I chose to stick it out, because I wanted to be with all my friends and play football, baseball and hockey. I thank every second that I did, because those are some of my best friends that I still talk to every single day.”
According to MN Boys Hockey Hub, across three seasons with the Huskies, Wiese accumulated a 32-18-3 overall record, which includes a 17-5 record his senior year, with over 1,200 saves made and four shutouts. During this time, he broke Owatonna’s school record for wins.
The next step in Wiese’s hockey career was signing to play junior hockey with the Rochester Grizzlies in the North American 3 Hockey League.
Wiese’s first season with the Grizzlies saw him compete against Algonquin, Illinois native Shane Soderwall for the top goaltender spot. Rochester went with Soderwall, who’d been a part of the program longer than Wiese and the Grizzlies ended up making a run to the Fraser Cup Championship.
The Grizzlies ended up falling 5-1 to the North Iowa Bulls and finished as the runner up. Wiese, who posted a 13-3-1 record with three shutouts, a 1.83 goals against average and a .920 save percentage in 17 games, according to Elite Prospects, decided to try something else.
He traveled nearly 1,000 miles south to play with the Amarillo Wranglers, a Tier II junior hockey team in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Wiese participated in their main camp, but didn’t end up making it with the Wranglers.
Determined more than ever, Wiese returned to Rochester and earned the top goaltender spot with the Grizzlies and produced a phenomenal second season.
A 20-2-2 record with four shutouts, a 1.70 goals against average and a .927 save percentage across 24 games led to a back-to-back Fraser Cup Championship appearance. But unlike the season prior, Wiese posted a 29 save shutout in the Grizzlies’ 5-0 win over the Granite City Lumberjacks. Because of this, Wiese was named as the 2021-22 NA3HL Goalie of the Year.
“I ended up tendering with another junior team in Amarillo, Texas,” Wiese said. “I went to their main camp, didn’t make it and that lit a fire underneath me, like ‘Hey, I’m going to go back to Rochester and have a great year and see where it takes me.’ So that’s what I did. My second year, I had a great year; we won the national championship and I won goalie of the year.”
Not long after, the University of Minnesota reached out to the reigning NA3HL Goalie of the Year and All-NA3HL First Team selection to help bolster depth at goaltender. Wiese was also the first player with the Grizzlies to go on and play Division I hockey.
He spent the summer working construction and skating to stay on top of his game, while he patiently awaits the return of the collegiate hockey season to represent Owatonna and Rochester, but this time wearing maroon and gold.
“They're getting a hard worker, that’s what they’re getting.” Wiese said about what the Gophers gained with his commitment. “They’re going to get a guy that’s first on, last off. I’ll be out there, be a team player, and whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it. That’s the guy they’re getting.”