Between the Owatonna boys and girls tennis programs, the courts outside of Owatonna High School have played witness to countless Husky victories in 2022-23.

Tucker and Gantert

The No. 1 doubles pairing Charlie Tucker (left) and Nils Gantert (right) shakes hands with opponents after winning their match during Owatonna’s 4-3 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Mac Pilcher

No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher prepares to return a shot during Owatonna’s 4-3 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Joe Zeman

No. 4 singles player Joe Zeman returns a shot during Owatonna’s 4-3 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Thomas Oien

No. 3 singles player Thomas Oien prepares to forehand the ball during Owatonna’s 4-3 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Loveless and Williams

The No. 2 doubles pairing of Finn Loveless (left) and Leyton Williams (right) walk to the side of the court during Owatonna’s 4-3 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

