Between the Owatonna boys and girls tennis programs, the courts outside of Owatonna High School have played witness to countless Husky victories in 2022-23.
But with the transition to new courts at the new high school imminent, the No. 4 seeded Owatonna’s Wednesday afternoon Section 1AA matchup against the No. 5 seeded Rochester John Marshall Rockets may have marked its final time competing in the place the Huskies have long called home.
Naturally, it was fitting that Owatonna went out on top with a 4-3 victory over the Rockets to advance to the Section 1AA semifinals.
“There’s been a lot of good tennis played on these courts over the years,” said Owatonna head coach Curt Matejcek. “A lot of these guys won’t be around here next year, so it probably means a lot to them to win on their home courts.”
The Huskies and the Rockets, while next to each other in the section standings, came into Wednesday’s matchup in two different spots when it came to lineups.
Owatonna spent the 2023 season keeping with the same lineup for the most part. With Mac Pilcher, Thomas Herzog, Thomas Oien and Joe Zeman serving as the No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles placers and Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker, Finn Loveless and Leyton Williams and Aiden Engel and Emmett Krueger serving as the No. 1, 2 and 3 doubles pairings, the Huskies produced a 14-2 regular season record and finished at least top three in every Big 9 Conference tournament bracket.
On the other hand, the Rockets knew what it took to be successful, but ultimately fell 5-2 to Owatonna near the end of the regular season just over a week ago. So after the Rockets swept No. 12 Albert Lea in the opening round of sections, they knew they’d have to switch things up coming into Owatonna.
No. 1 and No. 2 singles remained the same with Pilcher defeating Milan Lecic 6-0, 6-1 and Herzog falling 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to Arjun Khurana after winning 6-4, 6-1 in their original matchup.
But at No. 3 singles, Oien saw Nathan Moos this time around. Moos originally played as a No. 1 doubles player, but jumped into singles action. Oien bested Moos 6-4, 6-3 and helped the Huskies split singles matches with Zeman falling 6-4, 6-4 to Philip Dahlen, who dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 singles.
“We talked about this, we figured it was going to be a 4-3 match,” Matejcek said. “They changed their lineup a little bit from the last time we played them. But I thought our guys did a really good job of competing today. There were a lot of close matches, but we’re happy we get to play another day.”
Owatonna took two of the three doubles matches the first time around against the Rockets and its what produced the Huskies’ first two victories of the day.
Gantert and Tucker saw Trajan McBroom pair with Zach Olsen this time around and the Owatonna No. 1 pairing gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Engel and Krueger saw the pairing Zachary Brue and Brandon Tasson and recorded a 6-2, 6-0 victory.
At No. 2 doubles, Loveless and Williams matched back up with Alex Younk, but saw Krish Khurana moved from No. 4 singles to be his partner. Loveless and Williams ended up falling 7-6 (5), 6-3.
The Huskies will have a tall task in front of them on Friday when they travel to Lakeville to take on powerhouse Rochester Mayo, who is recently coming off a Big 9 tournament where the Spartans swept gold in all brackets. Owatonna and Mayo are set to face off at 9 a.m.