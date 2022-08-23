In just a few days, the Owatonna football team will travel up north to Prior Lake for a series of scrimmages hosted by the Lakers Saturday. The scrimmages will mark exactly one week until the Huskies hit the field at OHS Stadium under the lights for their season opener against Rochester Mayo.
Simply put, to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
While head coach Jeff Williams and the Owatonna football program have cemented themselves as one the top programs in the state in recent history, the Huskies will have their work cut out for them, as they hunt the section championship and the state tournament that narrowly escaped their grasp last season.
What better way to start a season by going up against one of the most talented high school teams across the state in Prior Lake? Iron sharpens iron, and the Owatonna coaching staff will get a real good look at how the 2022 roster plays against some of the best that the state has to offer.
On top of getting to see Prior Lake, the Huskies will also get a chance to see the Eastview Lightning and the Farmington Tigers. Both teams battled it out in Section 3AAAAAA, which produced the 13-0, Class AAAAAA state champions in Lakeville South.
“[The Lakers are] a good look for us,” Williams said. “We’ll be going up to Prior Lake for the third or fourth year. It’ll be Prior Lake, Eastview and Farmington. It’s good competition."
He added, "I think Prior Lake is the most talented team out of that bunch when you look at who is being recruited. But that’s why we want to go up there. We want to see high-end competition, so we can see how our kids respond on tape against kids that are reported to be pretty solid players.”
Among the position groups that’ll have a new look in 2022 are the lines on both sides of the ball, after graduations from the 2021 squad and an unfortunate injury has left some spots up for grabs.
Eli Spurgeon, then senior captain, helped lead the line last season, but has since graduated. Ryley Glassmaker was one of the Huskies most productive defensive linemen and tied now-senior captain Drew Kretlow for most sacks on the team with four. On top of losing those two, Owatonna will be without the services of senior captain Trever Schirmer, who’ll be sidelined this fall with an injury.
But once one talent walks out the door, another will be more than ready to take their place.
Williams and company have been no strangers to producing standout talents on the gridiron, year after year. If that wasn’t the case, the Huskies wouldn’t have hoisted three state championships and been perennial conference, section and state contenders every season over the last decade.
The trenches will look a little different, but there’ll still be some familiar faces, like senior captain Mikah Elstad and Torrin Smith. But as some newer faces to the varsity line filter in, they’ll get to test themselves against some of the state’s best.
Prior Lake’s senior class alone is led by offensive tackle Greg Johnson and defensive lineman Martin Owusu. Johnson and Owusu are both ranked as three star recruits by 24/7 Sports and both are committed to play for the University of Minnesota following their senior seasons. Johnson is listed as the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Minnesota, and Owusu follows him closely as the No. 5 overall recruit in Minnesota.
The Lakers’ junior class also features offensive lineman Aiden Horel and Cael Becker, while Reid Permuth and Jide Abasiri help Owusu bolster down Prior Lake’s defensive line. All four juniors look to be some of the state’s elite linemen this season and into the 2023 season.
The Huskies, meanwhile, are also bringing back some of the core pieces from their 2021 season, highlighted by captains Drew Kretlow, a linebacker that was one of the leading tacklers last season, and defensive back Collin Vick, a cornerback that led the team in interceptions.
Now-junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey has a season under his belt. He was thrusted into the starting position after a series of injuries catapulted him from the junior varsity team to QB1 just a few weeks into the season.
Receiver Ayden Walter comes back after rivaling 2021 No. 1 wideout Nick Williams in touchdown receptions; Williams had six and Walters had four. Walters posted 18 receptions and averaged 12.7 yards per reception over the course of the season.
Linebacker and tailback Conner Grems, who was named a PrepRedZone Preseason All-State running back going into last season, before an early injury derailed his junior year, should be ready for a healthy fall as a prime candidate to lead Owatonna in rushing.
There’s a lot to be excited about in the 2022 season ahead, but first the Huskies will take a litmus test, clashing with some of the state’s best in Prior Lake. Then they’ll return home Sept. 2 for a heated Section 1AAAAA championship rematch against the Rochester Mayo Spartans.