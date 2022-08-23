Ginskey SCRIMMAGE

Owatonna football will head up to Prior Lake on Saturday for scrimmages that feature Prior Lake, Eastview and Farmington. (file photo/southernminn.com)

In just a few days, the Owatonna football team will travel up north to Prior Lake for a series of scrimmages hosted by the Lakers Saturday. The scrimmages will mark exactly one week until the Huskies hit the field at OHS Stadium under the lights for their season opener against Rochester Mayo.

FB Drew Kretlow 2022

Owatonna senior linebacker and captain Drew Kretlow will be one of the key pieces for the Huskies' defensive success going into the 2022 football season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

