The Owatonna boys basketball team successfully avenged an early season loss to Rochester Century last week, and the Huskies were able to avenge another early season loss Saturday, as they went on the road to beat the Austin Packers 71-60 in overtime.
Austin got the better of Owatonna in the Dec. 16 matchup in a 73-61 loss for the Huskies, which now stands as just one of four total losses. But the second time around, Owatonna picked up a crucial win in the battle for the top spot in the Big 9 Conference.
The Packers got the initial lead on the Huskies going into halftime with Austin up 33-30, but Owatonna would make up those three points in the second half after outscoring the Packers 25-22 and forcing overtime.
But come overtime, Owatonna limited Austin to just five points and outscored it 16-5 to pick up an 11-point, overtime road victory to improve to 14-4 overall and 11-3 in Big 9 play, which ties the record of Mankato East and Northfield at the top of the standings.
Five different Huskies finished in double figures with Blake Burmeister leading the way with 16 points. Nolan Ginskey followed with 14 points and game-high seven steals. Jason Klecker added 13 points and seven rebounds, Collin Vick added 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Ayden Walter added 10 points and five rebounds.
Nils Gantert added four points, four rebounds and a blocked shot, Jacob Ginskey added two points and six rebounds and Rielly Kleeberger added two points.
As a team, Owatonna shot 38.5% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, which included a first half where it shot 44% from the field and 60% from three. The Huskies recorded 20 total steals as a team as compared to Austin’s one steal as a team.
The Huskies are on a five game win streak and have won nine of their last 10 games. They already hold a win over Northfield and will look to knock the Raiders down the conference standings on Tuesday when the Huskies host Northfield at 7:30 p.m.