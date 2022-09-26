The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams traveled up to the Les Bolstad Golf Course over the weekend to compete in the Roy Griak Invitational alongside 104 other cross country teams from around Minnesota and surrounding states.
The race was split into two divisions, maroon and gold, with both Owatonna teams competing in the gold division. The girls team finished 27th out of 53 total gold division teams and the boys team finished 43rd out of 55 total gold division teams.
Carsyn Brady recorded Owatonna’s top finish of the day between both teams by placing 69th overall in the girls race of 476 total runners. Brady finished with a final time of 20 minutes, 28 seconds.
Kiara Gentz followed her up with a top 100 finish after placing 96th behind a time of 20:47. Kendra Melby finished third for the Huskies with a time of 21:29.6 for 176th place. Clara Meier took 212th place with a time of 21:28.8 while Leah Leckner finished a few seconds behind at 21:51.9 for 196th place.
Ava Cox and Paige Thompson rounded out the girls’ top seven with Cox’s 235th finish at 22:13.4 and Thompson’s 259th finish at 22:27. Harmony Piepho, Kaitlin Bruessel and Audrey Hudock also ran for the girls. Piepho took 295th, Bruessel took 379th and Hudock took 413th.
Trevor Hiatt led the boys team with his 117th place finish at 17:28.3 and was followed by David Smith in 174th place at 17:43.8 and Leyton Williams in 278th place at 18:23 out of 525 total runners in the boys race.
Ethan Borchert finished fourth for the Huskies with a time of 18:39.7 for 318th place. Jack Sorenson (18:59.4), Henry Hilgendorf (19:08.9) and Tanner Smith (19:26.3) rounded out the top seven with Sorenson in 369th, Hilgendorf in 384th and Smith in 416th. Finn Vieths (425th), Cole Piepho (443rd) and Trey Hiatt (481st) also ran for the boys team.