After three dominant wins to open up the season, the Owatonna softball team maintained its undefeated record Monday, sweeping a road doubleheader against Rochester Century.
The Huskies came out on top with a 2-1 victory in the first game and followed it with a 14-1 victory in the second game.
Game One: Owatonna 2, Century 1
Game one’s final will look like an outlier in Owatonna’s early season finals, but the Huskies still came out on top to improve to 4-0 following the one-run win.
Century took an initial 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Owatonna ultimately tied things up in the top of the fourth inning. The Huskies scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth to pull ahead.
“After winning our first three games by such large margins, it was good to just have a competitive game and find ways to win a close game,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran.
Kennedy Hodgman picked up the win for Owatonna after pitching all seven innings and striking out four batters, while only surrendering six hits, one walk and one run.
Samantha Bogen and Kendra Bogen led the Huskies offensively with two hits each, while Paiton Glynn added the other other hit. Samantha Bogen recorded the lone RBI. Kendra Bogen led with three total stolen bases.
Game Two: Owatonna 14, Century 1
Without Century’s Morgan Erickson in the circle, the second game of the doubleheader looked more in line with Owatonna’s first three wins of the season, as the Huskies’ bats found their groove.
Owatonna opened up with a four-run first inning before adding one run in the second and sixth innings, three runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the seventh inning to close things out. Century’s lone run of the game came in the bottom of the seventh.
“Kendra (Bogen) had a great night offensively and really made a big impact for us,” Moran said. “It was good to see our bats come to life after being pretty quiet in the first game.”
Kendra Bogen recorded a team-high five hits, while Samantha Bogen, Katelyn Bentz, Zoie Roush and Glynn all recorded three-hit games. Izzy Radel added two hits of her own. Kendra Bogen, Roush and Glynn recorded three RBIs each, Bentz and Samantha Bogen recorded two RBIs and Taya Selbrade recorded one RBI.
In the circle, Bentz pitched all seven innings and struck out four batters while only allowing two hits, two walks and one run.