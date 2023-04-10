(OHS Boys Tennis) Charlie Tucker

Owatonna senior No. 1 doubles player Charlie Tucker eyes the ball during the Huskies home triangular against Rosemount and St. Paul Harding. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys Tennis) Leyton Williams

Owatonna junior No. 2 doubles player Leyton Williams returns a shot during the Huskies home triangular against Rosemount and St. Paul Harding. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys Tennis) Finn Loveless

Owatonna sophomore No. 2 doubles player Finn Loveless returns a shot during the Huskies home triangular against Rosemount and St. Paul Harding. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS Boys Tennis) Joe Zeman

Owatonna sophomore No. 4 singles player Joe Zeman prepares to return a shot during the Huskies home triangular against Rosemount and St. Paul Harding. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys Tennis) Mac Pilcher

Owatonna senior No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher gets ready to return a shot during the Huskies home triangular against Rosemount and St. Paul Harding. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys tennis team got to enjoy some nice weather Saturday, and it got to enjoy an even nicer start to its season, going 2-0 in a home triangular against Rosemount and St. Paul Harding.

(OHS Boys Tennis) Thomas Oien

Owatonna sophomore No. 3 singles player Thomas Oien returns a shot during the Huskies home triangular against Rosemount and St. Paul Harding. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments