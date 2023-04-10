The Owatonna boys tennis team got to enjoy some nice weather Saturday, and it got to enjoy an even nicer start to its season, going 2-0 in a home triangular against Rosemount and St. Paul Harding.
The Huskies started their day off against Rosemount and went a perfect 7-0 against the Irish before they ended their day by sweeping doubles and earning two singles wins in their 5-2 victory over St. Paul Harding.
All three doubles pairings got things done with the No. 1 pairing of seniors Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker, the No. 2 pairing of sophomore Finn Loveless and junior Leyton Williams and the No. 3 pairing of seniors Anthony Weide and Emmett Krueger all going 2-0 on the day.
Against Rosemount, Gantert and Tucker won their match 6-3, 6-2, Loveless and Williams won their match 6-1, 6-1 and Weide and Krueger won their match 6-3, 6-2. Against St. Paul Harding, Gantert and Tucker won 6-1, 6-1, Loveless and Williams won 6-3, 7-5 and Weide and Krueger won 6-2, 2-6, 10-2.
On the singles courts, sophomores Thomas Oien and Joe Zeman both record 2-0 records as the No. 3 and No. 4 singles players.
Oien, a returning singles player, opened with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Rosemount and beat Harding’s Chali Xiong 6-4, 6-2. Zeman took over the No. 4 role and recorded a 6-0, 6-4 win against Rosemount and a 6-3, 6-3 win against Harding’s Alex Her.
Senior No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher and junior No. 2 singles player Thomas Herzog both went 1-1 on the day. Pilcher and Herzog both won their matches against Rosemount, 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-2 respectively, before dropping their matches against Harding.
Herzog fell in a close third set to Devin Her, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8. Meanwhile, Pilcher matched up against Harding’s Ashton Adesoro, who is labeled as a four-star recruit, ranked as the No. 3 recruit in Minnesota, No. 134 nationally and is signed to play tennis for Western Michigan. Pilcher was bested by Adesoro, 6-0, 6-0.
Owatonna is now gearing up for its first conference matchup of the season on Tuesday, when the Huskies travel down to Albert Lea for a 4:30 p.m. match against the Albert Lea Tigers.