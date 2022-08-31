The Owatonna girls tennis team took a step away from the triangular meets that have filled the start of the season, instead getting an opportunity to play in its first individual Big 9 Conference match of the season.
The Huskies hosted Albert Lea and swept all seven matches for a 7-0 victory.
Outside of a few closer sets, senior Olivia McDermott and sophomores Emma Herzog and Ellery Blacker helped hold down the top three singles matches. McDermott recorded 6-3, 6-0 set wins as the No. 1 singles player; Herzog recorded 6-3, 6-1 wins as the No. 2 singles player; and Blacker recorded 6-1, 6-3 wins as No. 3 singles player.
Freshman Genevieve Froman continued playing at No. 4 singles and came out on top in two close sets over Albert Lea’s Cydney Pathammavong 6-4, 7-5 to help sweep singles play.
Doubles play saw some closer competition, featuring two three-set deciding matches. Alison Wasieleski and Kalina Boubin won their match as the No. 1 doubles pairing in two sets, with close 6-4, 7-6 (2) wins.
Senior Amelia Shives and sophomore Hannah Nelson opened their match against Albert Lea’s Lilly Hyke and Ashlyn Berven with a 6-1 win, before the Tigers’ duo answered with a 6-2 win to force a third set. Shives and Nelson prevailed in the end with a 7-6 (6) win.
Fellow senior and sophomore doubles pairing Elizabeth Roesner and Lauren Nelson dropped the first set of their match 6-3 at No. 3 doubles. Roesner and Nelson responded with a 6-2 win in the second set and a 6-3 win in the third to help sweep the courts.
The Huskies are now gearing up for one of the biggest tests of the season, as they hit the road on Thursday for a matchup against powerhouse Rochester Mayo. Owatonna and Mayo are set to face at 4:45 p.m. in Rochester.