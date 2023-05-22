...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Mitch Seykora (20) throws a runner out at first base during Owatonna’s home doubleheader against Rochester Century. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna baseball returned to Dartts Park Friday to host a home doubleheader against the Rochester Century Panthers.
The Huskies rebounded from an 8-3 loss in the first game and won the second game 4-3, thanks to a walkoff double from senior catcher Drew Kretlow.
Game One: Century 8, Owatonna 3
Things didn’t go how the Huskies had hoped in the first game of the doubleheader as the Panthers were seeing the ball well and scored eighth runs on nine hits off the trio of Kam Smith, Jonathan Clubb and Chris Homuth on the mound.
Kretlow got Owatonna going in the bottom of the second inning with a single to left field. Nathan Theis took over as a courtesy runner and proceeded to steal second and advance to third on a fielder’s choice. Theis scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 1-1.
Trailing 8-1 in the bottom of the sixth, junior outfielder Caleb Dibble drew a bases-loaded walk right before senior outfielder Collin Vick brought in a second run off a sac fly to cut the Century lead down to 8-3.
Homuth recorded a team-high two hits with Vick, Kretlow, Theis, Tayte Berg, Ethan Armstrong and Teagun Ahrens all recording one hit each. Dibble and Vick recorded one RBI each.
Smith, Clubb and Homuth combined for seven innings on the mound and surrendered nine hits, six walks and seven earned runs with Homuth recording three strikeouts.
Game Two: Owatonna 4, Century 3
It didn’t take long for Owatonna to bounce back after claiming a win in the second game, which featured junior Carson Olson going the distance on the mound.
Century took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Huskies tied things up in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff walk turning into Vick scoring off a sac fly from Ahrens. The Panthers tacked on one run in the fourth and sixth innings to take a 3-1 lead.
Ahrens and Kretlow got things going with a pair of walks to open the bottom of the sixth and both moved into scoring position thanks to a Noah Truelson bunt. Theis drew a bases-loaded walk on four pitches to bring Ahrens in and Vick was struck by a pitch to bring pinch-running Dibble in to tie things up at 3-3.
After holding Century scoreless in the top of the seventh, Ahrens drew his second walk of the game to put the winning run on base for Owatonna with Kretlow due up for the Huskies.
Kretlow watched the first pitch for a 1-0 count before driving the second pitch towards the left-center gap. The ball dropped and as the senior catcher reached second, the senior first baseman rounded second and third to score the winning run.
The combination of Ahrens and Kretlow recorded three runs scored, three walks drawn, two RBIs with one each and a team-high two hits for Kretlow. Vick and Theis recorded an RBI each and Mitch Seykora recorded the only other hit.
On the mound, Olson pitched all seven innings for the Huskies and tallied four strikeouts while only surrendering six hits, one walk and two earned runs.