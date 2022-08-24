The Owatonna girls tennis team has already gotten a taste of competition on the road, but Tuesday morning and afternoon, they were able to play their first home matches of the season in the form of a triangular meet against Big 9 Conference foes Mankato East and Red Wing.
The Huskies split the triangular with a 1-1 record after dropping their morning match against Mankato East in a close 4-3 final before starting their afternoon with a 5-2 win over a Red Wing team that was fresh off a loss to East.
Senior captain Amelia Shives and sophomore captain Emma Herzog paved the way for the Huskies with both holding a 2-0 record through both matches. Herzog, a returning All-Conference selection, held down the No. 2 singles spot, while Shives anchored the No. 2 doubles court.
Shives paired up with senior Kalina Boubin during the first meet against Mankato East and the duo picked up a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Tiegen Richards and Maddy Reibel. Against Red Wing, Shives paired up with sophomore Hannah Nelson and picked up a 6-4, 6-0 victory over the Wingers’ No. 2 doubles.
Herzog had a strong day as the No. 2 singles player, helping the Huskies split singles matches against the Cougars and going 3-1 in singles matches against the Wingers. In a tight battle against Mankato East with multiple three-set finals on other courts, she managed a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lauren Yenish. That momentum carried over into a 6-2, 6-1 win over Red Wing’s Allie Roe.
Owatonna saw several players split their records at 1-1 over triangular. Senior Olivia McDermott and freshman Genevieve Froman picked up one win on the singles courts. As the No. 1 singles player, McDermott defeated Red Wings Hannah Kosek 6-2, 6-4 and as the No. 4 singles player. Froman defeated Mankato East’s Ashlyn Rigdon 6-4, 6-4.
Sophomore Ellery Blacker moved from doubles to the No. 3 singles spot and recorded a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Red Wing. Boubin and Hannah Nelson both found success at No, 2 doubles alongside Shives and senior Elizabeth Roesner and sophomore Lauren Nelson teamed up for a No. 3 doubles win over Red Wing’s Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning.
The busy week for the Huskies continues on Thursday afternoon when they hit the road for a triangular against the Austin Packers and the Faribault Falcons hosted at Austin High School. Owatonna is set to face Austin at 12:30 p.m. and Faribault at 2:30 p.m.
MATCH RESULTS
Mankato East 4, Owatonna 3
Singles
No. 1: Sam Williams (ME) def. Olivia McDermott (OHS), 6-2 , 6-7 (0), 6-1
No. 2: Emma Herzog (OHS) def. Lauren Yenish (MEHS), 6-1 , 6-1
No. 3: Mylie Gleason (ME) def. Elizabeth Roesner (OHS), 6-3 , 7-5
No. 4: Genevieve Froman (OHS) def. Ashlyn Rigdon (ME), 6-4 , 6-1
Doubles
No. 1: Peyton Sterrer/Sydney Jacobs (ME) def. Ellery Blacker/Allison Wasieleski (OHS), 6-3 , 2-6 , 6-4
No. 2: Kalina Boubin/Amelia Shives (OHS) def. Tiegen Richards/Maddy Reibel (ME), 6-4 , 3-6 , 6-2
No. 3: Baylee Knott/Hannah Westman (ME) def. Lauren Nelson/Hannah Nelson (OHS), 7-6 (4), 6-2
Owatonna 5, Red Wing 2
Singles
No. 1: Olivia McDermott (OHS) def. Hannah Kosek (RW), 6-2 , 6-4
No. 2: Emma Herzog (OHS) def. Allie Roe (RW), 6-2 , 6-1
No. 3: Ellery Blacker (OHS) def. Abby Schmaltz (RW), 6-1 , 6-0
No. 4: Ava Johnson (RW) def. Genevieve Froman (OHS), 6-2 , 6-1
Doubles
No. 1: Allie Meyer/Nora Meyer (RW) def. Kalina Boubin/Allison Wasieleski (OHS), 6-4 , 1-6 , 6-2
No. 2: Amelia Shives/Hannah Nelson (OHS) def. L Mantman/L Mantman (RW), 6-4 , 6-0
No. 3: Lauren Nelson/Elizabeth Roesner (OHS) def. Aftyen Bluhm/Cienna Fanning (RW), 6-2 , 6-3