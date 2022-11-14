...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The winter sports season is upon us, and the Owatonna girls hockey team kickstarted things Saturday, as the Huskies traveled to Buffalo for their season opener against the Buffalo Bison. Owatonna opened the season with a 1-0 record, after recording a 5-0 shutout over Buffalo.
Senior forward Ezra Oien and junior forward Izzy Radel powered Owatonna offensively with a pair of three-point outings in the season opener.
Radel scored the first goal of the season just nearly two and a half minutes into the first period with assists coming from Oien and senior defenseman Abby Vetsch.
Oien tallied her first and second goals of the season in the second period after scoring short-handed off an assist from Radel and scoring an even-strength goal nearly two minutes later with assists from Radel and junior forward Molly Achterkirch to put Owatonna up 3-0 going into the third period.
Sophomore defenseman Alia Kubicek extended the lead out to 4-0 by scoring on a power play off assist from Achterkirch and senior defenseman Sarah Snitker.
Junior forward Samantha Bogen capped things off by scoring her first of the season and Owatonna’s second short-handed goal of the game at 11:21 with Vetsch earning her second assist of the game.
Oien (two goals, one assist) and Radel (one goal, two assist) led in points with three and was followed by Achterkirch (two assists) and Vetsch (two assist) with two points and Bogen (one goal), Kubicek (one goal) and Snitker (one assist) with one point each.
Between the pipes, junior Mikayla Wilker opened the season by saving all 13 shots faced for a 1.000 save percentage and a shutout victory.
The Huskies outshot Buffalo 45-13 (11-3, 14-5, 20-5), went 1-for-3 on power play opportunities and killed off all three Buffalo power plays.
After a quick stop in Austin for the second game of the season, the Huskies are gearing up for their home opener at 7 p.m.on Thursday when they’ll host Mankato East at the Four Seasons Centre while also hosting their annual Stick It To Cancer Night.