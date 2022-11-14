The winter sports season is upon us, and the Owatonna girls hockey team kickstarted things Saturday, as the Huskies traveled to Buffalo for their season opener against the Buffalo Bison. Owatonna opened the season with a 1-0 record, after recording a 5-0 shutout over Buffalo.


