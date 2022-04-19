Simply put, the Owatonna Huskies were ready for a bounce back game. Going up against a top six ranked Minnetonka team and losing in a shutout was tough, but when they got back onto the field Monday night, it was on their home grass, under their home lights and in front of their home crowd.
And for a moment, it seemed as if the Huskies were going to start their expedition to a fourth Big 9 Conference title by breezing past the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans. But while Owatonna ended up securing an 11-8 victory, the four-quarter journey was a roller coaster of emotion.
After a series of shots from the Spartans in the Owatonna defensive area, the Huskies made their way down the field, and it was none other than senior midfielder and captain Preston Meier that found an opening to put them on the board first.
“I think it just helps having that first game out of the way,” Meier said. “First quarter, we had a lot of jitters and playing [Minnetonka] that’s that fast-paced, it made this game easier, where they aren’t as skilled or as fast. I think it just really helped us improve from the first to second game.”
From there, things seemed like they were about to click. Sophomore defenseman Mark Spurgeon tracked down a ground ball and fired in his first goal of the year, then Meier scored his second of the game right after to place Mayo in a 3-0 deficit.
Mayo managed to get on the board for the first time with around 18 seconds remaining, but Owatonna held steady. Meier completed a hat trick with just over five minutes left and the Spartans had a response ready to keep it a two-goal deficit heading into half time.
Junior attackman Beckett Seykora scored his first goal of the season in the third quarter to re-establish Owatonna’s three goal lead, but just like the previous two goals, Mayo knew how to respond and flipped the script on the defending Big 9 champions.
At 6:01 in the third, the Spartans scored to make it 5-3. Nearly thirty seconds later, they cut the game within one goal at 5-4. Not even a minute into the start of the fourth quarter, everything was tied up at 5-5.
“We felt we just had a communication breakdown on defense,” Seykora said. “Even in our last game against Minnetonka, I thought our defense played great and they got us early. Tonight was the same story, we kind of had that lapse in communication and we told them to trust their teammates and keep communicating. ”
Riding a massive wave of momentum and some breakdowns in communications from the Huskies led to Mayo notching its first ever lead of the game at 6-5 with nine and a half minutes remaining.
The Huskies needed to get a goal to tie things back up and snap the second-half hot streak Mayo was on, so when the Spartans added a seventh goal for their fifth unanswered goal with under seven minutes left, plus with being down a man due to an unreleasable penalty, things got immensely more difficult for Owatonna.
Needing someone or something to help give them a new breath of life, Meier emerged with his fourth goal of the game and brought it back within one goal.
Having already assisted on two of Meier’s goals from earlier in the game, sophomore attackman Jack Strom and junior attackman Lucan Jensen couldn’t have picked a better time to score their first goals of the season.
Strom tied the game up 7-7 with 5:20 remaining on the board. It took a grand total of six seconds for Jensen to blaze down the field and rifle in the go-ahead goal to snap the tie and re-establish Owatonna’s grip on the game.
From there, the Spartans spun out of control and what was a two-goal lead off five unanswered goals turned into trying to remember how to stop a seemingly revamped Huskies team that started running away with it following their three short-handed goals to cut the lead, tie it and take the lead.
“I think it showed a lot of heart from our team,” Meier said. “I put a lot of credit to [senior goalie Korbin Stricklin], he made a lot of saves that kept the momentum in our favor and allowed us to get the ball back. From there, we ran a fast break and they didn’t know how to react and left a lot of our guys wide open on the crease for an easy goal.”
Meier already spearheaded Owatonna’s early success and kickstarted the fourth quarter comeback, but the Concordia University, Wisconsin commit wasn’t done leaving his mark on Owatonna’s first win of the season.
He scored back-to-back goals to put the Huskies up 10-7 with time trickling down. Mayo managed to score with just under a minute remaining, but a long outlet pass down from Stricklin after a couple big saves led to an easy ground ball for Strom, who iced the game with his second goal of the game.
A conference win in their season opener was important, but growth shown up and down the roster that went from playing a top six ranked team just days to battling back may be just as important.
While Meier led Owatonna with an outstanding six goals, two assists for eight total points, the Huskies were able to explore their scoring depth with goals from Strom, Jensen, Spurgeon and Seykora.
“Preston Meier had a really good game, but he had support today,” Seykora said. “That first game, Preston tried to do a lot himself. We got a lot of goal scorers from other guys and obviously Preston led the show (tonight). Offensively, things started clicking together.”
The Huskies will look to get on an early season win streak when they return to Owatonna High School to host St. Cloud Apollo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.