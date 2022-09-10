Grems TD (Owatonna FB)

The Huskies celebrate senior tailback Conner Grems' (2) rushing touchdown during the first quarter of Owatonna's 24-0 shutout over Rochester Century on Friday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Just close your eyes and listen to the sound of Friday night’s showdown between the Owatonna Huskies and the Rochester Century Panthers. You might've been convinced the game was taking place at OHS Stadium, but they were actually playing in Rochester.

Owatonna junior quarterback Noah Truelson (16) celebrates with senior receiver Ayden Walter (3) after his touchdown run during the Huskies' 24-0 shutout over Rochester Century on Friday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna senior kicker and punter Drew Henson (11) punts the ball during the Huskies' 24-0 shutout over Rochester Century on Friday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna's defense scrambles for a fumble during the third quarter of their 24-0 shutout over Rochester Century on Friday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna senior defensive lineman Mikah Elstad (52) and senior linebacker Drew Kretlow (33) wrap up Century's ball carrier during the Huskies' 24-0 shutout over the Panthers on Friday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

