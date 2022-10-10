With the conclusion of the boys and girls soccer regular seasons, all eyes fall on the Section 1AAA playoff bracket. The seeds for every team were announced on Sunday, and both Owatonna teams are slated to host their quarterfinal games Tuesday.
Boys Soccer vs Northfield, 5 p.m., Tuesday, Owatonna Soccer Complex
The Huskies closed out their regular season strong with a five-game winning streak, which included a 5-0 shutout over Red Wing in the regular season finale.
Owatonna holds a record of 12-3-1 overall, 9-1-1 record for second place in the Big 9 Conference and a 5-2 record against section teams, which earned it the No. 2 seed going into the bracket.
They're slated to take on No. 7 seeded Northfield, who traveled to the Owatonna Soccer Complex on Sept. 13 for a 3-0 Huskies' victory. The winner advances to play the winner between No. 3 Rochester John Marshall and No. 6 Lakeville North with the higher seed hosting.
Girls Soccer vs Rochester Century, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Owatonna Soccer Complex
The girls team dropped back-to-back games against Mankato East and West before blanking Red Wing 3-0 for one last shutout victory to close the regular season.
The Huskies finished the season with a 9-7 overall record, tied Rochester Century for the third best conference record at 8-3 and went 4-2 against Section 1AAA teams.
Century was also in the mix for the No. 4 seed, but the Huskies earned it with their 4-2 section record, which included winning the head-to-head matchup against the Panthers in Owatonna back on Sept. 6 in a 4-2 victory.
The winner between Owatonna and Century will move on to likely be hosted by No. 1 Lakeville North in the semifinals, who hosts No. 8 Northfield in the quarterfinals.