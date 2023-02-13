It was simply a long-ranged shot near the blue line and in front of Owatonna’s bench, but it led to a strange case of deja vu, as the Owatonna girls hockey team trailed the Panthers 1-0 to open a section playoff game.
But unlike the eventual 8-2 win over the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers in the Section 1AA quarterfinals, the Lakeville North Panthers in the semifinals was a whole other animal, and it led to the 2-1 loss that ended the Huskies season.
“Rochester Century has a couple of players that can go out there, create havoc and it showed up in our quarterfinals game, but then we go against Lakeville North with some high-end talent.” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud. “It’s a different beast when you’re coming up to the cities to play the Lakeville Norths and the Lakeville Souths that are ranked in the top 20. Even Northfield is in the top 20 and we had strong games against all of them.”
Despite having wins over both teams competing in the semifinals in the opposite side of the bracket and the chance of playing the title game on home ice, the Huskies were stuck battling some extra factors they were forced to overcome.
As the No. 3 seed, the Huskies made the trip up to Lakeville to face the No. 2 seeded Lakeville North Panthers, who’d just come off scoring 14 goals in a 14-0 shutout over Rochester Mayo on the same ice just a few days prior in the quarterfinals.
If facing North wasn’t going to be hard enough, the Huskies were going to have to do it with one goaltender.
Starting junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker was with the Huskies, but an illness kept her off the ice as Owatonna was drawing near to hitting the ice for player introductions. So the Huskies turned to sophomore Leah Spencer to step up and step between the pipes on the road, in the semifinals and against Class AA’s No. 15 ranked team.
And despite the ending, the sophomore netminder delivered for the Huskies.
“It was unfortunate [Wilker] wasn’t able to go tonight, I know she was looking forward to this game and wanted to fight through it, but just wasn’t able to,” Cloud said. “Huge props for Leah to step in at that moment, not knowing that she was going to come in and start the game, even when the announcements go through and her name isn’t called. She still steps up, goes and plays.”
Outside of the long-ranged shot that found the top part of the net that was difficult to spot with traffic near the net and having to face a 1-on-1 against one of North’s leading scorers in Addison Bowlby, a Division I commit to Sacred Heart, on a short-handed breakaway, Spencer gave the Huskies a chance to compete.
But on the opposite end of the ice, the Huskies were stuck trying to find a way to break through North’s standout goaltender Kaia Weiland, who posted an 11-2 record and a .920 save percentage over the course of the season as an eighth grader.
Owatonna had not shortage of chances and came close multiple times on a flurry of shots from the top line of Ezra Oien, Ava Stanchina and Molly Achterkirch. Stanchina also saw a prime scoring chance in the second period on a small breakaway, but the puck just escaped the blade of the stick and after getting around Weiland.
Every line for the Huskies were able to match the shot output with the Panthers on the opposite end, but they just couldn’t net the one goal they needed.
But trailing 2-0 in the final minutes of play, Oien skated in with the puck, rifled a shot past her defender and managed to beat Weiland to cut the lead down to 2-1 with 3:20 remaining on the clock and giving Owatonna the chance to force overtime.
The Huskies pulled Spencer out of net to get an extra attacker on the ice, they were able to take shots at the net and managed to avoid giving up the empty-netter, but they couldn’t find the goal needed to force overtime and the season came to an end on Lakeville’s ice.
“Our girls did a nice job of throwing pucks at the net and being aggressive on the chance after the timeout,” Cloud said. “Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to capitalize and get one to pop through.”
It was a bitter end for an Owatonna team led by the senior core of forwards Ezra Oien, Ava Stanchina, Kaelyn Frear-Boerner and Macy Stanton and defensemen Abby Vetsch, Sarah Snitker and Madelyn Simon, who played in their final game for the Huskies after combining for 200 goals and 315 assists for 515 total points over the span of their careers on the ice.
Oien surpassed the 200 point mark and Vetsch passed the 100 career point mark just prior to the section tournament.
“It’s an awesome thrill to have that group and the success they had with three conference championships in their career, but unfortunately having to bounce through a really difficult section with really strong teams like Farmington, Lakeville South, Northfield, Lakeville North now and even Dodge County the first couple of years,” Cloud said on the senior class. “They left a lasting impression on out program and I’ll for sure be in touch with all of them because I’m going to miss seeing them at the rink every day.”