It was simply a long-ranged shot near the blue line and in front of Owatonna’s bench, but it led to a strange case of deja vu, as the Owatonna girls hockey team trailed the Panthers 1-0 to open a section playoff game.

(OHS Girls Hockey) Averi Vetsch

Sophomore forward Averi Vetsch (5) moves the puck up the ice during Owatonna’s loss to Lakeville North. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS Girls Hockey) Kendra Bogen

Freshman defenseman Kendra Bogen (19) looks to pass the puck during Owatonna’s loss to Lakeville North. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Girls Hockey) Leah Spencer

Sophomore goaltender Leah Spencer (1) protects the Huskies’ net during Owatonna’s loss to Lakeville North. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Girls Hockey) Molly Achterkirch

Junior forward Molly Achterkirch (8) carries the puck into the offensive zone during Owatonna’s loss to Lakeville North. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Girls Hockey) Ezra Oien

Senior forward Ezra Oien (23) takes a shot at the Panthers’ net during Owatonna’s loss to Lakeville North. Oien scored a third period goal for the Huskies. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports

