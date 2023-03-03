Just one season ago, the Owatonna girls basketball team saw their season come to an end in Lakeville with a loss to Lakeville North. On Wednesday, the Huskies saw the season come to an end in Lakeville once again with a 74-30 loss to No. 3 seeded Lakeville South in the Section 1AAAA Quarterfinals.
But the big difference for the Huskies is what the roster looks like as they enter into the basketball offseason and start the countdown for the 2023-24 season.
Last year, the Huskies were led by a senior-filled team that had the misfortune of facing a top 15 ranked Lakeville North team on the road and when it was all said and done, Owatonna was going to have to reload the roster with 10 seniors departing.
But throughout the 2022-23 season, the Huskies not only got the roster reloaded, but found plenty of faces that’ll help lead the team in the coming seasons.
Much like their trip to Lakeville last season, the No. 6 seeded Huskies were put in a tough situation with having to go on the road to play a strong Lakeville South team led by a collection of seniors and juniors, while on their home court and in front of a Lakeville South crowd.
Owatonna struggled to get going early and South had little issues getting its shots to fall, which led to the Huskies going down 19-0 before Abigail Shornock, just one of many sophomores that have played a big role throughout the season, knocked down a jump shot to help kick the Huskies into gear.
“We were startled in the beginning and it took us a while to settle down,” said Owatonna head coach Lindsey Hugs Mesich. “Once we settled down and started hitting some baskets, we stayed with them back and forth, but we were just shaken at the beginning and just didn’t have the confidence or the composure that we’ve had.”
They were able to go back-and-forth with the Cougars with Shornock and fellow sophomore guards Kennedy Schammel and Preslee Hodgman all connecting on three-pointers, but South was able to stick around its near 20-point lead.
Another bright spot for Owatonna emerged as eighth grade forward Jersey Coleman found a role in the lineup after sophomore forward Lexie Klecker wasn’t able to play due to injury. Coleman ended up being Owatonna’s leading scorer after finishing in double digits for points.
The start of the second half saw another slow start for the Huskies and the Cougars took advantage by quickly extending their lead.
Coleman and sophomore forward Ava Olson-Brooks provided the main spark of offense in the second half for the Huskies, but the deficit to the higher-seeded Cougars was too much to overcome.
Owatonna had one more tribute to its well-loved senior class of Kiara Gentz, Anni Moran and Natalie Krumholz, who all checked in to help close out the game. As a senior, Moran was able to score the final basket of the season for the Huskies as time winded down.
The Huskies are going to miss their three seniors, but stand in a good spot with plenty of returners at their disposal thanks to a loaded sophomore and junior class that’ll return for their respective junior and senior seasons.
“Looking forward, this is a young group and most of them will be coming back and with that young group, hopefully this was good experience for them to make them more confident going into next year,” Mesich said.