The Faribault baseball team (0-3 Big 9, 1-3 overall) couldn’t keep close to undefeated Owatonna (3-0 in the Big 9 and overall) Tuesday night in a 19-0 loss.
Everything seemed to go right for the Owatonna boys baseball team on a cold blustery night, as it scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second and then eight runs in third to pull away from the Falcons.
Faribault got a couple players on base in the third inning, with a walk and hit, but that was as close as the Falcons would get to scoring any runs. In the fourth inning, Owatonna would put up six more runs to effectively end the game on the 10-run mercy rule for high school baseball.
The Falcon batters could not solve Owatonna’s left handed pitcher Teagun Ahrens, as they were only able to get two hits off of him in five innings of play.
Ahrens recorded the win on the mound, while also recording three hits and four RBIs. Ayden Walter went 2-for-2 and scored four runs. Owatonna also saw Cole Dahl, Ethan Vortherms, Ethan Armstrong and Nathan Theis all record their first varsity career hits in the win.
Owatonna will look to keep things rolling on Thursday when it travels to play Red Wing at 5 p.m. The Huskies will host a doubleheader against Rochester Century on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.