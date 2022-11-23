The Owatonna Huskies faced an early season setback, dropping their home opener against top-15-ranked Mankato East, but they wasted little time getting back in the win column, recording a 13-1 victory over Rochester Century Tuesday.
Owatonna got off to a strong start, as freshman defenseman Kendra Bogen opened up the scoring with an even strength goal off an assist from junior forward Samantha Bogen just over three minutes into the first period.
Just over a minute later, junior forward Izzy Radel scored off assists from senior defensemen Sarah Snitker and Mady Simon. Snitker followed with a goal of her own a few minutes later and senior forward Ezra Oien capped things off with her first goal of the night to near halfway through the period, which gave Owatonna a 4-0 lead going into the intermission.
Samantha Bogen wasted no time getting things going in the second period and netted her first goal of the night 10 seconds into the period. Oien and Radel followed by tallying their second goals of the night within one minute of each other.
Senior forward Ava Stanchina scored back-to-back goals within minutes of each other before Oien secured her hat trick by scoring shorthanded at the 10:02 mark in the period.
With around three minutes left in the period, Century managed to snap another potential shutout for the Huskies. But by the time the Panthers managed to get on the board, Owatonna sat with a comfortable nine goal lead up 10-1 going into the intermission.
Samantha Bogen opened the third period with her second goal of the night, sophomore forward Averi Vetsch followed with an unassisted, even strength goal and senior defenseman Abby Vetsch closed things out with a power play goal with seven minutes remaining.
Junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker bounced back by stopping nine of the 10 shots she faced in 51 minutes of play for a .900 save percentage and helped the Huskies improve to 3-1 on the season.
Oien (three goals, one assist), Snitker (one goal, three assists) and Stanchina (two goals, two assists) led the Huskies in points with four each.
Samantha Bogen (two goals, one assist) and Radel (two goals, one assist) recorded three points each. Averi Vetsch (one goal, one assist), Alia Kubicek (two assists), Kendra Bogen (one goal, one assist) and Abby Vetsch (one goal, one assist) recorded two points each. Mady Simon (one assist) recorded one point.
The Huskies will have another test coming up as they go on the road to face Class AA’s No. 19 ranked Rosemount Irish on Tuesday.