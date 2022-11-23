Owatonna Girls Hockey

The Owatonna girls hockey team traveled to Rochester on Tuesday and beat Rochester Century 13-1. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna Huskies faced an early season setback, dropping their home opener against top-15-ranked Mankato East, but they wasted little time getting back in the win column, recording a 13-1 victory over Rochester Century Tuesday.


