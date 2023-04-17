The Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams made the trip to Irondale High School to compete in the Knights Under the Lights meet. It was the Huskies that shined the brightest, recording 12 individual champions and five relay champions en route to first-place finishes for both teams.
The boys team recorded eight individual champions and three relay champions to claim first with 216 total points with Forest Lake in second with 81 points. The girls team recorded four individual champions and two relay champions to finish in first with 156.33 points while Forest Lake finished second with 135.67 points.
Trever Schirmer led the boys team as a two-event champion after winning the discus throw at 156 feet, five inches and winning the shot put at 57 feet, seven inches. Alfons Cantu and Mikah Elstad followed in third and fourth in the discus and fifth and seventh in the shot put.
Nyalual Chan helped Owatonna sweep the discus throw by becoming the girls champion with her top throw of 109 feet, two inches. Kaitlyn Wasieleski came close to winning the shot put, but finished second at 36 feet, eight inches.
Both teams also earned long jump champions with Justin Gleason for the boys and Jozie Johnson for the girls. Gleason again cleared 23 feet and took first place at 23 feet, 0.75 inches and Johnson reached 16 feet, four inches for first place. Tristan Graham and Jonathan LaDuke followed Gleason in third and fifth place and Halle Theis and Laken Meier followed Johnson in third and eighth place.
Cole Piepho won the pole vault by clearing 13 feet, five inches with Aidan Charles and Oran Dowling in third and fourth place. Jacob Ginskey won the triple jump at 41 feet, six inches with LaDuke and Nolan Ginskey following right behind in second and third place.
On the track, the Huskies swept first place in the boys and girls 4x200 and 4x400 relays, while the boys also recorded a first place finish in the 4x800 relay.
Owatonna earned three champions out of the four total hurdle events with Mckenna DuFrene in the girls 100-meter hurdles, Carter Johnson in the boys 110 hurdles and Seth Johnson in the boys 300 hurdles.
DuFrene recorded the top time of 17.11 seconds to win the 100 hurdles and ended up finishing second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.67 seconds. Carter Johnson won the 110 hurdles with his time of 15.77 seconds with Seth following in second. Seth Johnson got his first place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.80 seconds.
Carsyn Brady and Jack Sorenson both finished as distance runner champions. Brady led the girls with a first place finish in the 1,600m run at 5:27.84 and Sorenson led the boys with a first place finish in the 3,200m run at 10:18.28.