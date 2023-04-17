The Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams made the trip to Irondale High School to compete in the Knights Under the Lights meet. It was the Huskies that shined the brightest, recording 12 individual champions and five relay champions en route to first-place finishes for both teams.


