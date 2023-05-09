With runners left stranded in the first and second innings, the Owatonna softball team went into the bottom of the third inning looking to break a scoreless tie in their Monday home game against the Red Wing Wingers.
All it took was a leadoff double down the third baseline from senior Katelyn Bentz to knock down the first domino and set off a chain reaction of offense that led to a 15-0 shutout victory for the Huskies.
The game itself only lasted a total of four innings, but in that time, Owatonna racked up nearly 20 hits from a combined nine different batters. Bentz’ leadoff double was just only one of her four total hits and wasn’t even her only of the inning as the rest of the Owatonna bats were ready to follow suit.
Zoie Roush immediately knocked her in thanks to a drive to right field that counted as her first triple of the game. Samantha Bogen extended Owatonna’s lead to 2-0 with an RBI single and moved up the base path with a single from Taya Selbrade.
With Bogen and Selbrade on base, junior right fielder Mehsa Krause cleaned up the bases by clearing the left field fence for a three-run home run to push Owatonna’s lead up to 5-0, but the Huskies weren’t close to being finished.
Averie Roush and Izzy Radel recorded back-to-back singles and both scored on an RBI double from Kendra Bogen, which brought Bentz back up to the plate to start another cycle through the batting order.
Bentz added to her double by hitting an RBI triple before Zoie Roush came back up to the plate to hit her second triple of the inning to score Bentz and make it a 9-0 ballgame. Samantha Bogen got back on base, scoring Roush in the process, and scored the final run of the inning thanks to an RBI double off the fence from Glynn.
By the time the Wingers could get the third out, the Huskies had turned a once scoreless tie going into the bottom of the third into an 11-0 lead that threatened to end things early.
For good measure, the Huskies added a couple more runs in the bottom of the fourth, which saw a sac fly from sophomore Preslee Hodgman in her first plate appearance, Bentz crossing home on a steal attempt to second by Samantha Bogen, an RBI single from Glynn and Krause walking things off with an RBI hit for the 15-0 win.
Bentz led the team with four hits with Glynn and Kendra Bogen recording three hits, Krause, Zoie Roush and Samantha Bogen recording two hits and Selbrade, Averie Roush and Brooklyn Nelson recording one hit each.
Krause’s four RBIs led the team and was followed by two RBIs from Glynn, Kendra Bogen and Zoie Roush and one RBI from Bentz, Hodgman and Samantha Bogen. Krause recorded one home run, Zoie Roush recorded two triples, Bentz recorded a triple and a double and Glyn and Kendra Bogen recorded one double each.
Defensively, Owatonna didn’t give the Wingers much to work off of with Bentz pitching all four innings and only allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four batters in the process. As a team, the Huskies didn’t commit a single error, while the Wingers committed four errors.