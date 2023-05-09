With runners left stranded in the first and second innings, the Owatonna softball team went into the bottom of the third inning looking to break a scoreless tie in their Monday home game against the Red Wing Wingers.

Mehsa Krause

Junior outfielder Mehsa Krause (15) high fives head coach Jeremy Moran at third base after hitting a three-run homer against the Red Wing Wingers. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Taya Selbrade

Junior catcher Taya Selbrade (7) gets ready to run home against Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Katelyn Bentz

Senior pitcher Katelyn Bentz (1) gets ready to throw a pitch against Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments