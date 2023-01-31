The Owatonna wrestling team was busy over the weekend, as the girls traveled to Simley for the Simley Girls Invitational on Friday, and the boys traveled to Kasson-Mantorville for the Bob Swalla Tournament Saturday.
Between some first-place finishes, career milestones and tournament honors, the Huskies came away with plenty of positives from their weekend.
Sophomore Isabelle Townley, freshman Precious Carter and seventh grader Aliah Fischer represented the Huskies in the Simley Girls Invitational. Townley and Fisher both recorded first place finishes in their respective eight classes, while Carter fell just shot of the third place matchup.
Townley opened with a bye in the 107 pound bracket before tech falling Tessa Richter of St. Croix Lutheran 16-1 in the semifinals and pinning Taimani Evjen at 1:16 in the 107 finals.
Fischer opened the 138 bracket with a 59 second pin over Byron’s Brooke Golish in the quarterfinals before pinning St. Michael-Albertville’s Fae Bromley at 4:32 in the semifinals. Fischer secured the first place finish with a pin at 5:05 over Bryon’s Rachel Fode in the finals.
Carter earned a forfeit victory in the 145 quarterfinals, but fell by fall in the semifinals. She matched up with Scott West’s Bailey Kes in the consolation semifinals for a shot at the third place match, but fell 7-5 in sudden victory.
"Our wrestlers put together a great tournament,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “Townley and Fischer were probably on the mat a combined three minutes over five matches, they were tenaciously working for the pins. It's a great sign as they progress towards Sections in two weeks. Precious lost a heartbreaker in OT that would've put her in the third place match, and she's been a nice surprise this season."
The Swalla Duals saw the Huskies drop duals to Aquinas (Wisconsin), Kasson-Mantorville, Shakopee and Caledonia-Houston, while recording a 48-28 dual win over Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson.
Throughout the tournament, junior Michael Reinardy went undefeated and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Wrestling at 138 pounds, he recorded a fall at 2:36 against Aquinas, a 49-second fall against Kasson-Mantorville and a fall at 1:05 against LARP. Wrestling at 145, he recorded a 16-0 tech fall against Shakopee and a fall against Caledonia-Houston.
Senior Cael Robb crossed off a major milestone in his wrestling career as he surpassed his 150th career win.
Win No. 150 came during the dual against Kasson-Mantorville when Robb faced off against KM’s 160AA No. 8 ranked Dominic Mann. Robb pulled out the ranked victory in a 3-2 decision. On the day, he finished with a 4-1 record, which included a 6-1 decision over Aquinas’ Wisconsin Division III No. 1 ranked Tate Flege.
On the junior varsity side, Payton Gleesing had a strong showing for the Huskies after finishing first place at 145 pounds.
"We knew we were in for quite the day with all the buzzsaws at this tournament,” Johnson said. “Four out of the five teams we wrestled were ranked, and I'm proud of our team who took on the challenge head-on. I can't say it enough, that we're seeing this team mature right before our eyes."