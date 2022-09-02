What happens when you load up the start of the schedule against tough section opponents before going into conference play with a load of confidence? For Owatonna boys soccer, it’s an 11-goal Thursday night shutout of Albert Lea.
In a matter of a few games, the Huskies went from trying to get synced up offensively in a season-opening loss right into defeating the pair of Lakeville schools and now into recording double digit goals without conceding any in the process.
It was a busy first half for Owatonna and senior defender Blake Burmeister kicked things off 10 minutes in with his first goal of the season off an assist from junior midfielder Ashton Kraus. Burmeister opened the floodgates of offense with his first of three eventual goals.
Kraus, who netted the game-tying goal in the comeback win over Lakeville South, scored his second goal of the season from fellow junior midfielder Garrett Karsten, who scored a goal of his own just two minutes later off an assist from junior striker Deacon Schaner.
The Burmeister-Kraus connection came through once more for Burmeister;s second goal and Kraus’ second assist of the first half. Senior striker Benjamin Bangs carried the Huskies into half time with back-to-back goals to bring his goal total up to five through four games.
Bangs matched his goals with assists to open the second after setting senior midfielder Ty Svenby up with a goal, then helping Burmeister complete a hat trick with his third goal of the game.
Karsten recorded back-to-back assists after helping Svenby score his second goal of the game and setting junior midfielder Leroy Delarosa up with his first goal of the season. Junior midfielder Jose Rosas also got on the board for the first time with a goal off an assist from senior midfielder Landon Fox to close out the game offensively.
Meanwhile at the other end of the field, senior goalkeeper Nils Gantert and sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Sheehan combined to shutout Albert Lea out. Gantert shut the Tigers out for the first 50 minutes before Sheehan took over for the last 30 minutes while holding them scoreless.
Owatonna will look to ride this massive wave of offensive and defensive success into its next challenge, which comes in the form of defending conference champions Rochester Century in Rochester on Tuesday.