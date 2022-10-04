Kendra Bogen (Owatonna VB)

Freshman outside hitter Kendra Bogen (18) prepares to swing the ball past Bryon blockers. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Beating the Byron Bears has been no easy task for several teams in the 2022 season, and while the Owatonna Huskies fell 3-2 to the Bears Monday night, they were one of few teams to push Byron to a fifth set.

Mehsa Krause (Owatonna VB)

Junior outside hitter Mehsa Krause (15) hits the ball over the net. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Emma Myer (Owatonna VB)

Senior defensive specialist Emma Myer (4) dives on the floor to keep the ball up. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Isabella Barrie (Owatonna VB)

Senior setter Isabella Barrie (11) bumps the ball to help set up the offense. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

