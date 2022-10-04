Beating the Byron Bears has been no easy task for several teams in the 2022 season, and while the Owatonna Huskies fell 3-2 to the Bears Monday night, they were one of few teams to push Byron to a fifth set.
Coming into the match, the Huskies were hoping to rebound off a 3-0 loss at Rochester Mayo, while the Bears came in sporting a 10-4 overall record, only having been in a five-set match twice this season.
“We played [Byron] last year, and I remember the scrappiness,” said Owatonna coach Rachel Malo. “They can get balls up that you’re like, ‘I thought that hit the floor already,’ and they’re a solid team, you can tell they’ve been playing together for a long time and have that connection.”
The first set started off just as the Huskies had hoped with six consecutive points, including two early kills from junior outside hitter Mehsa Krause, giving them a 6-0 lead before Byron was able to get on the board. They used the six-point cushion to hold onto the lead until the Bears chipped away and tied the game up at 14-14.
Both teams traded the lead back-and-forth, but Byron pulled ahead 22-20 and prompted the Huskies to take a late timeout. Right out of the timeout, Owatonna was cut the lead down to 22-21 on the following point, but discussion among the officials wiped away Owatonna’s point and the Bears continued their run for a 25-20 victory.
Byron opened the second set with the lead, then dropped it to Owatonna before regaining control of the lead at 10-9. A small run for the Bears put them up 15-11 over the Huskies, but Owatonna went on a run itself to bring it back within two points at 18-16 off a Lainey Smith ace serve.
The Bears went on a 7-1 run to close out the second set for a 25-17 victory and to take a 2-0 lead going into a crucial third set. Trailing in a must-win situation, Owatonna elected to give a little bit different look on the floor.
Senior Lauren Bangs transitioned to the middle and the Huskies called upon senior defensive specialist Emma Myer to play in the back row while subbing in freshman outside hitter Kendra Bogen to give them an additional edge on the outside.
“We made an adjustment and I think that’s what we needed to change the energy and momentum,” Malo said. “I want to commend Lauren Bangs for moving to the middle, Emma Myer stepping up in the back row and Kendra Bogen, as a freshman, stepping up on the outside.”
Owatonna got the lead to start the set, but Byron quickly took the lead back over and fought off numerous attempts by the Huskies to tie the game up. But once the Huskies went down 22-18, they got the run they needed.
They chipped away point after point, Krause came up with her ninth and 10th kills of the night to tie the things up at 22-22 and Smith got an ace serve to put Owatonna ahead 23-22 and force a Byron timeout.
The Huskies rattled off the last two points needed right out of the timeout and another ace for Smith gave Owatonna the 25th point needed to stay alive and force a fourth set.
Byron was able to get some solid leads in every set, but the Huskies were determined to force a fifth set by opening the fourth set with a lead that they nearly held throughout the set. The Bears momentarily held a 15-14 lead, but it was short-lived as the Huskies took over with a 16-15 lead.
All tied up at 19-19, Owatonna went on a 5-0 run to go up 24-0. While the Bears managed two more points, Bogen recorded a set-clinching kill to tie the match up at 2-2 and give the Huskies an opportunity at a comeback victory.
Despite the momentum swinging into Owatonna’s favor after two big wins in the third and fourth sets, Byron took firm control of the game to open the fifth set and led by as much as 9-2. Owatonna battled to bring it back within five at 10-5, but Byron took a timeout to hold off another comeback.
The Huskies ended up bringing it back within two points at 12-10 thanks to junior middle blocker Samantha Bogen. However, the Bears rattled off three straight points from there to secure the 15-10 victory and a 3-2 win over the Huskies.
“We say to step out and demand respect from the team on the other side of the court,” Malo said. “I think that’s what our girls did tonight. They proved they wanted that respect. We may have come up with a loss, but I think this was a great transition into the end of our season. This is the team we’ve been looking for since day one and they really came together.”
Krause led Owatonna’s offense behind her 15 kills and three ace serves while Kendra Bogen racked up 10 kills in her brief time on the floor. Lainey Smith finished with a team-high six ace serves.
Owatonna closes the season with three home games and one road game. Following the Faribault Falcons coming to town, the Huskies go out on the road against Rochester John Marshall on Thursday before hosting Mankato West and Red Wing to close the regular season.