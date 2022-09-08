After facing a couple tough losses to open the season, the Owatonna girls soccer team has rebounded quite nicely after winning their third consecutive game on Thursday night in a 6-0 shutout over the hosting Austin Packers.
Junior forward Aleah Anderson started things for Owatonna after scoring off corner kick from senior forward Ava Stanchina at the 27:39 mark. With around 7:30 left in the half, senior midfielder Ezra Oien added another goal on a rebound shot from Stanchina.
Sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel scored unassisted soon after to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead going into halftime.
Oien recorded her second goal of the game just under three minutes into the second half.
After capitalizing on Stanchina's corner in the first half, Anderson assisted on Stanchina's goal with nearly 14 minutes left in the game. Anderson added her second goal of the game just minutes later with senior midfielder Abby Vetsch earning the assist.
On the other end of the field, senior goalkeeper Kaelyn Frear-Boerner recorded her first career varsity shutout by recording three saves, which included a penalty shot save.
The Huskies are on a three-game winning streak, which includes two road victories. They'll look to make it four in a row with three road victories when they travel to New Prague on Saturday to face the New Prague Trojans.