Owatonna senior midfielder Ezra Oien (4) takes a free kick during the first half over the Huskies' win over Rochester Century. Oien' free kick in overtime led to the game-winning goal by Ava Stanchina. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Coming into Tuesday night, the Owatonna girls soccer team knew they were more than capable of defeating the visiting Rochester Century Panthers. They’d already done so in a 4-2 final when the Panthers came to town earlier in the season.
With the start of the Section 1AAA tournament, they’d have to prove themselves again, but with some higher stakes and the same less-than-generous wind from the boys game just prior to the girls kickoff.
It seemed like 80 minutes wasn’t enough for the Huskies and the Panthers to decide the game. Only one team could move onto the semifinal round, so things were set to be decided in overtime.
Senior forward Ava Stanchina and senior midfielder Ezra Oien weren’t ready to see their season come to an end too early and the Huskies’ senior captains decided to punch Owatonna’s ticket to the semifinals.
Oien took a free kick during the extra time and Stanchina rose to the occasion and put in the game's only goal for Owatonna’s 1-0 victory.
The road to the Section 1AAA championship game is only getting bumpier as the Huskies are going to be tasked with what only few teams have done: beat Lakeville North.
Higher seeds host the matchups and the Lakeville North Panthers come into the Section 1AAA tournament as the No. 1 seed. As the No. 4 seed, Owatonna will have to go on the road to Lakeville on Thursday and face the Panthers for a spot in the championship game.
Lakeville North was met with little resistance in a 7-0 shutout victory over No. 8 Northfield in the quarterfinals. On the other end of the bracket, No. 2 Lakeville South and No. 3 Farmington are playing for the right to play the winner of Owatonna and North.