The Owatonna girls lacrosse team wasn’t 100% sure what to expect in its Monday night season opener against the Rochester Mayo Spartans. Yet, through the cool temperatures and with some new faces stepping up, the Huskies prevailed 9-8 over the Spartans to start the season with a 1-0 record.
Things didn’t necessarily start how the Huskies would’ve liked, as the Spartans took advantage of Owatonna breaking in a new kind of defense, and Mayo senior Sydney Schmitz netted a hat trick within the first seven minutes to put the Huskies into a 3-0 hole.
“We’re coming in with having lost a lot of our senior confidence players last year,” said Owatonna head coach Dani Licht. “So this year, we’re kind of working on building up those secondary confidence, high-pressure type players.”
All it took was a quick Owatonna timeout to regroup and a readjustment to play in a way more comfortable with the team for the Huskies to snap out of it.
Also having one of the state’s top players was quite the help.
Not long after the timeout, Owatonna senior midfielder Anni Moran slipped through Mayo defenders to score the first goal of the season for the Huskies. She tallied a second goal not long after with junior attacker Maddy McGinn fielding a ground ball behind the net and finding Moran open in front of the net to cut it to a one-goal deficit.
McGinn, another top returning goal scorer for the Huskies, was also a big help in keeping the Huskies in it. After Schmitz gave Mayo a 4-2 lead, Moran got the ball on a faceoff, went down the field and found McGinn wide open in front of the net.
Not only did McGinn score the goal to cut it back within one goal, but she’d also score again just a few minutes later to tie the game up at 4-4 before Moran completed her first-half hat trick with her third goal to give Owatonna the lead not even a full minute after McGinn tied it.
“It was nice to see [Moran] turn it on there at the beginning,” Licht said. “It felt a little wonky there in the beginning with not much happening. When she finally turned it on, I think it was kind of one of those, ‘oh, we’re ok.’”
The Spartans came to OHS Stadium ready to battle and Mayo scored once more in the first half to go into halftime tied at 5-5 before opening the second half with two straight goals to go up 7-5 on Owatonna.
Moran won the faceoff following Mayo’s second goal of the half, sprinted down the field and split defenders to quickly make it a 7-6 game.
While the Huskies knew what to expect out of Moran and McGinn offensively, they looked for some others to help step up and junior defender Becca Nielsen was among those that played a big role in the Huskies win.
Nielsen moved up on the field and it resulted with a pair of goals. She got around a defender to score her first of the season to tie it at 7-7 and when Mayo proceeded to take an 8-7 lead, she scored Owatonna’s second straight goal to tie it at 8-8.
“The one goal we had for tonight was, regardless of what happens, just be confident in everything we do,” Licht said. “[Freshman goalie Nora Marshall] definitely did that. We also had a defender (Nielsen) shift up to play attack and she scored two goals tonight. So we’re definitely finding some different strengths that we didn’t know we had, which is also nice to have on a first night.”
It put McGinn in a spot to complete her hat trick and score the eventual game-winner with just over seven minutes remaining in the game.
Moran’s four goals led the Huskies in scoring, while McGinn recorded three goals and Nielsen recorded two goals. Junior attacker Hallie Oldefendt recorded two assists and senior defender Natalie Krumholz recorded one assist, along with one assist for Moran and Nielsen.
The Huskies (1-0) will close out the week by going on the road to face Rochester John Marshall on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. before returning home on Saturday to host Lakeville South at 2 p.m.