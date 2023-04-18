The Owatonna girls lacrosse team wasn’t 100% sure what to expect in its Monday night season opener against the Rochester Mayo Spartans. Yet, through the cool temperatures and with some new faces stepping up, the Huskies prevailed 9-8 over the Spartans to start the season with a 1-0 record.

Ella Hayes

Senior midfielder Ella Hayes (6) looks to make a pass up the field during Owatonna's 9-8 win over Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Jada Johannsen

Sophomore midfielder Jada Johannsen (12) sprints past a group of Spartans during Owatonna's 9-8 win over Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Anni Moran

Senior midfielder Anni Moran (20) finds an opening for a shot during Owatonna's 9-8 win over Rochester Mayo. Moran led the Huskies with four goals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Becca Nielsen CP

Junior defender Becca Nielsen (16) helps defend the Huskies' goal during Owatonna's 9-8 win over Rochester Mayo. Nielsen scored two second half goals to help the Huskies win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

