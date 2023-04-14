Dartts Park hosted a clash Thursday night between two teams that got off to the right start in their respective seasons, but a series of errors and miscues from Rochester John Marshall opened the door for a 12-2 victory in five innings and a 2-0 record for the Owatonna Huskies.

Drew Kretlow CP

Senior catcher Drew Kretlow (13) high fives junior pinch runner Caleb Dibble (2) following one of Kretlow's two-RBI at-bats during Owatonna's 12-2 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Ayden Walter

Senior shortstop Ayden Walter throws a runner out at first base during Owatonna's 12-2 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Mitch Seykora

Junior pitcher Mitch Seykora delivers a pitch during Owatonna's 12-2 win over Rochester John Marshall. Seykora pitched all five innings, struck out five batters and only allowed one walk. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Carson Krenke

Junior right fielder Carson Krenke gets ready for an at-bat during Owatonna's 12-2 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

