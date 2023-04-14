Dartts Park hosted a clash Thursday night between two teams that got off to the right start in their respective seasons, but a series of errors and miscues from Rochester John Marshall opened the door for a 12-2 victory in five innings and a 2-0 record for the Owatonna Huskies.
Over the course of the day, the Rockets had a tough time keeping pitches inside the strike zone and a 4-0 walk to senior shortstop and leadoff batter Ayden Walter only foreshadowed future pitching struggles.
After the second baseman couldn’t cleanly field a grounder from Teagun Ahrens and pitcher Mitch Seykora hit by a pitch to load up the bases, senior Briley Highfield knocked in the game’s first run. JM had a chance to turn a grounder into a double play, but the throw to first pulled the first baseman off the bag.
Senior catcher Drew Kretlow got his strong day at the plate started immediately afterwards and dropped the ball into left field for a single and scored a pinch-running Caleb Dibble for the first of Kretlow’s five RBIs of the game.
“Growing up, we’ve always been a scrappy team and we’ve always played really well together,” Kretlow said. “I think that chemistry is starting to show now at the varsity level and it’s really fulfilling to see that happen. We’ve had a lot of success over different summers of us playing together and it's great to finally see that on this field.”
Sophomore outfielder Tayte Berg ripped a single into left field to score Highfield and give the Huskies an early 3-0 lead before a double play got JM out of the inning.
The miscues for the Rockets carried over into the bottom of the second inning, which started with Walter reaching first after a near collision between the third baseman and the shortstop on a grounder.
Ahrens followed with a single to right field, but the attempted throw to third to get Walter out ended up getting away from the third baseman, which allowed Walter to score and Ahrens to pass second and reach third on the error.
Senior designated hitter Chris Homuth got hit by a pitch with bases loaded and two outs to bring home another run to give the Huskies a 5-0 lead going into the third inning.
“I think it starts with pitching,” Owatonna head coach Tate Cummins on the team’s early success. “[Mitch Seykora] had a great outing and exactly what we’re looking for. Getting ahead of guys, mixing in his curveball, his changeup, his fastball. The boys have been working really hard on just changing it up and it’s showing.”
More issues arose for the Rockets in the fourth inning, which saw Ethan Armstrong pinch run for Seykora following a walk and reach third thanks to a low pitch that got away from the catcher and a pitch that went behind Highfield for a walk.
Fresh off a pitch change and the ball slipping out the catcher's hand on a steal from Highfield, Kretlow delivered RBIs No. 2 and 3 on a double to left field. Homuth had a grounder bounce out of the third baseman’s glove before Dibble and Nathan Theis both scored as pinch runners from pitches getting away from the catcher.
Owatonna reached its initial 10-0 lead with senior outfielder Collin Vick popping up to shallow center field, but the ball popped out of the center fielder’s glove and allowed Berg to score.
John Marshall managed to get a small rally going, stayed alive and broke up Seykora’s shutout in the top of the fifth inning with two runs scored. But it only allowed the Huskies an opportunity to walk things off with two more runs in the bottom of the inning.
On a 1-0 count following a pair of singles from Seykora and Highfield, Kretlow called game with a drive to left field that got past the diving outfielder and allowed Seykora and Highfield to cross home as the walkoff runs for the 12-2 lead.
“I knew I was seeing that fastball,” Kretlow said on his walkoff at-bat. “Coach Wolf told me, ‘short zone,’ that kid was having a little trouble locating his position on the plate andI knew that once I got my pitch, I’d be able to drive, same as my at-bat before.”
The Huskies were clicking in all aspects of the game with Seykora tossing all five innings and striking out five batters while only surrendering five hits and one walk in the process. On the other side, Kretlow led Owatonna batters behind his three hits and five RBIs.
And with a 2-0 record and a 17-3 run differential through the first two games of the season, the Huskies confidence is rapidly increasing.